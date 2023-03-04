Record by record, whether it be personal or a school best, The College of the Florida Keys swim team continues to raise the bar for the fledgling program during what has been, thus far, a successful National Junior College Athletic Association Swimming and Diving Championship for the Tugas.
With Saturday, March 4, set to be the final day of competition on the Erie Community College campus in Buffalo, New York, the CFK contingency still will have one final chance to etch their names into school history, which some have already done during the first three days of the event. It began on Wednesday, March 1, as four of the five Tugas who qualified all set at least personal bests, starting with Ricardo Jolly and Marian Biddle in the 50-yard breaststroke. In fact, Biddle’s time earned a bid into the event finals, while she also set a PR in the 200-yard individual medley.
The school records were next to be eclipsed on Day 1, as Graham Murza broke his own men’s 1,000-yard freestyle school-best mark, while Ericka Augst did the same in the 200-yard IM to garner a birth in the finals.
Despite having only two events to swim on Day 2, Thursday, March 2, both were school records as Augst cut 14 seconds from her 400 IM time, and Murza was 156 better in his 400 IM, which was good enough to advance both into the finals of the event. Augst finished 10th overall in the nation in the IM and Murza 11th.
It continued on Friday, March 3, as Miranda College placed 17th overall in the 100-yard IM with her personal best, Jolly was 17th, dropping five seconds off his best, in the 100-yard IM, while Biddle made it to the finals on the 500-yard freestyle, which she enters seeded 14th, while also on Friday, Murza was hoping to become the first medalist in the three years of the program in the 100-backstroke.