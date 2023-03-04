Record by record, whether it be personal or a school best, The College of the Florida Keys swim team continues to raise the bar for the fledgling program during what has been, thus far, a successful National Junior College Athletic Association Swimming and Diving Championship for the Tugas.

With Saturday, March 4, set to be the final day of competition on the Erie Community College campus in Buffalo, New York, the CFK contingency still will have one final chance to etch their names into school history, which some have already done during the first three days of the event. It began on Wednesday, March 1, as four of the five Tugas who qualified all set at least personal bests, starting with Ricardo Jolly and Marian Biddle in the 50-yard breaststroke. In fact, Biddle’s time earned a bid into the event finals, while she also set a PR in the 200-yard individual medley.

