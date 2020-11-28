Driving down U.S. 1 the other day, a familiar song came on the radio and the tune immediately reminded me of a great fishing trip I had a few years ago. When the chorus started, I once again found myself singing out loud my corrupted version of the song’s original chorus.
My fishermen included two older couples who were visiting the Keys during the winter and they were thrilled to be getting a break from cold north snow! I asked them what type of fish they wanted to target and I was surprised when the men muttered”‘the only thing we’re interested in catching today are some rays from the sun!’ However, the women immediately proclaimed they wanted “to catch a really big fish!” I explained the biggest fish roaming in the shallow waters were sharks, to which they exclaimed “perfect … as long as they’re big!”
I put a shark rig on my heaviest spinning rod, cast out the bait and started chumming the water. I reflexively turned on the radio as I knew it would take a little time before the first shark would show up. Eventually a very large shark found the scent from our chum line and confidently cruised in to exert his dominance over the clear waters flowing across the flats. The women were thrilled to watch the big lemon shark as he steadily worked his way toward their bait.
Soon the light drag on my Shimano 12000 Bait Runner reel started to sing as the shark picked up the bait and headed back toward the channel. I handed the rod to Sally and told her to count to five before she started reeling and, when she finally cranked down on the reel handle, the main heavy drag became engaged and the rod immediately bent over as the shark now sprinted for the horizon.
The tug-of-war was on, so I instructed Sally to keep the rod tip up as the shark continued to rapidly take line off the spool. Then I showed her how to position her feet so she wouldn’t fall down (or worse ... overboard) if the shark inadvertently broke the taught line.
It didn’t take long before Sally became tired from reeling as she unsuccessfully attempted to slow down this very determined shark. It was at this point I told her to pace herself as it would likely take at least 15 to 20 minutes before we would be able to make a leader tag on this massive shark. Stunned at this revelation, she blurted out “I don’t think I will last that long!” I just smiled and said “Well ... you said you wanted to fight a big fish!”
As Sally’s arms started to wear out, her husband volunteered to assist her in holding onto the rod and keeping the rod tip up. I could see she was getting a little discouraged so whenever she stopped reeling I would simply coach her to “hang in there and keep reeling.”
The first time we got the shark near the boat, it turned and made a powerful run, taking back half of the line Sally had worked so hard to reclaim. At this point Sally pleaded for me to “do something!” I simply smiled and said “reel ... Sally ... reel!”
In the background I heard the song “Mustang Sally” come on the radio, and when the chorus started, I loudly (and way off key) sang “REEL … SALLY … REEL” in rhythm with the song. Soon everyone on board joined in, serenading Sally by chanting “reel … Sally … reel,” as Wilson Pickett’s original lyrics quickly faded into the background.
With the help of the crew’s modified chorus rendition, Sally successfully brought her shark alongside the boat for some close-up photos. She even insisted in helping to resuscitate the shark to ensure her opponent was released in good shape.
I can only hope this musical interpretation of “Mustang Sally” continues to be a great fishing story for my fishermen too!
