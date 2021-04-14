There is just one more week of regular-season action remaining for the 10-and-Under age group of the Southernmost Hockey Club with playoffs slated for Saturday, April 24, and May 1.
The rest of the league will engage in playoffs mid-May. Until then, there is plenty of action with five games slated for Saturday at the Southernmost Hockey Rink.
Get out and support the youth hockey league.
10-AND-UNDER
BASCOM GROOMS BARRACUDAS 6,
DRN MOVING RED WINGS 5
The Red Wings built a 5-2 advantage to start the third period, but the Barracudas netted four goals to pull off the come-from-behind victory.
Jakub Krytinar towered over the Red Wings with five goals, but the game-winner came off the stick of Berkeley Snyder with 2:40 left in the match.
Red Wings’ Aidan Trujillo netted the opening goal and powered in a second in the second period. Armands Berzins scored at 13:52 in the second on an assist from Tyler Manzanares. Michelle Nedbal’s goal with 14:31 left in the third put the Red Wings up by three.
Krytinar netted two in the first and the Cudas were blanked in the second but came back with three in the third.
DEEP BLUE PRINTING WAHOOS 4,
DRN MOVING INC RED WINGS 3
Wahoo’s Sawyer Hill ripped the Red Wings net with a hat trick his first off a Luke Hughes assist. With 5:19 left in the third, Hughes scored the game-winner.
Red Wings’ Armands Berzins opened their scoring with a goal on an assist by Jad DeForrest, who netted the puck in the second and third periods to knot the contest.
14-AND-UNDER
KEYS IMAGING SURGE 3,
HIGGINS LAW HAMMERHEADS 1
At the end of one, the game was tied, but the Surge racked up one in the second and one in the third — all off the stick of Jackson Way. Jakub Krytinar assisted on Way’s first and third goals.
The Hammerheads’ Gabriel Anton scored at 5:31 into the opening period off an assist Wesley Farrer.
18-AND-UNDER
CHECK ELECTRIC LIGHTNING 7,
GENERAL OFFSHORE CONSTRUCTION COMPANY GENERALS 3
The Lightning struck for three goals before the Generals could roll on offense and it was more of the same the rest of the way with a strong defensive presence and good game in goal by Teagan Lavin.
With two goals apiece for Check Electric were Austin Stotts and had an assist, Rohan Alwani off assists from Luke Klettheimer and Stotts and Zane Jackson his first off an assist from Pavel Ivan. Klettheimer powered in a goal with 54 seconds left in the first.
The Generals’ James Wrazen scored in the opening period to knot the contest at 1. Landon Stotts netted a goal at 13:04 in the third with Atticus White on the assist and Marcus Wrazen powered the puck between the pipes at 12:17 off an assist by his brother James Wrazen.
7-AND-UNDER
MIAMI SUBS HEROES 2,
TOTAL TEMPERATURE CONTROL PENGUINS 1
The normally high-scoring group has improved exponentially on defense throughout the season.
The Heroes’ Gavin Zeid netted a pair of goals to go ahead 2-0 in the sixth period of play. With 33 seconds remaining, Zebediah Ewing-Fisher scored on an unassisted play to prevent a shutout.