The playoffs are upon the Key West Girls Recreational Fastpitch Softball League, as the A League regular season came to a close on Tuesday, April 25, in a game crucial to the final standings, but even then a tiebreakers were needed to determine the seedings for the postseason bracket. What is known, Florida Keys Electric at 13-3 overall will be the No. 1, Rotary and Fire Fighters both ended with 9-7 marks, Howe Orthodontist and Ramona’s Conch Creations played to 7-9 marks, with Arnold’s Towing holding the No. 6 seed.
In the B League standings, it was Sterling & Spottswood that maintained the league-lead the entire way turning in a 13-2 record, followed all season by Niles Sales and Service, which was three games back at 10-5, as First State Bank made the run to the three-seed turning around an 0-6 start to end the campaign 7-8-1. Keys Federal and Preferred Propertied round out the standings and will meet in the quarterfinals.
The championship games for both league will be played on Monday, May 1, at Rosa Hernandez Field beginning at 5:45 p.m.
A LEAGUE
ROTARY 11,
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 6
A seven-run outburst in the third by Rotary was too much for Florida Key Electric to overcome as they were only able to put up two on the final at-bat. Lilee Gage was able to keep the Florida Keys Electric offense at bay as the Rotary ace struck out seven and allowed just one earned run on two hits and four walks. She also racked up a pair of doubles at the plate for five RBI, Kinzley Moore also had a two base-hit while with singles were Maicee Gage, Sierra Sterling and Jalynn Baretto.
On the mound for FKE, Lucy Katz struck out five in 2 2/3 inning while also getting a pair of hits, as teammates Taliyah Marius and Aaliyah McLeod both contributed one hit.
FIRE FIGHTERS 19,
ARNOLD’S TOWING 7
After three complete, it was Arnold’s that held a three-run advantage, but Fire Fighters battled back to scored 16 of 17 final runs and then Brianna Brenner doused 13 batters from the rubber and allowed two runs on six hits across 5 2/3 innings for the decisive win. Brenner added a pair of singles to help her self at the plate as did Mary Ellen Searcy, Shyla Waldon and Kinzley Moore both popped a triple and single, with a double and single was Callie McCain and Kaleaya Cervantes, as Jordan Greene singled.
Arnold’s Charley Bracher led the way with a two-base hit and two base hits, Addison Means also double and singled, while Summer Bailey had a base hit. Means struck five from the circle.
FIRE FIGHTERS 10,
HOWE ORTHODONTIST 8
Both teams had the lead twice and the game was tied twice including through the fifth, but in the sixth Fire Fighters scored two from than Howe for the win.
It was a hit parade for Fire Fighters, heated by a 3-for-3 night from Kaleaya Dickerson, two of those being a triple, Gianna Wardlow roped a triple and double, Mary Ellen Searcy tripled and Brianna Brenner, who also had 13 strikeouts from the mound surrendering an earned run on four hits and two walks through five innings of work, doubled and singled. Jordan Greene and Callie McCain both had base hits.
With two triples for Howe was Eva Norwood, Kaylee Williams also tripled and singled, and Anastasha Boose doubled and singled then struck out 11 from the circle, while Callie Griffiths singled.
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 10,
RAMONA’S 5
Tied after the end of the first, Florida Keys Electric scored eight unanswered runs powered by Lucy Katz and Aaliyah McLeod who both were a home run shy of the cycle, Katz a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate, with the triple and double. Kaleaya Dickerson had the other hit for FKE and on the mound struck out four, allowing an earned run on two hits without a walk in three innings, with Katz also going three giving up an earned up on three hits and a walk with two Ks.
In the losing effort, Ryleigh Harnish struck out 12 in 5 2/3 innings of work, allowing four earned run on seven hits and four walks. Dakota Lettie tripled and singled for Ramona’s, Arianna Garcia doubles and single and Analy Rivero had a base knock.
HOWE ORTHODONTIST 8,
FIRE FIGHTERS 7
In the game that would decide third and fourth place, it was Howe that struck last for the victory, despite Fire Fighters’ Brianna Brenner allowing thre unearned runs on three hits across four frames with seven strikeouts.
Howe countered with Anastasha Boose giving up three earned runs on two hits and three walks with eight strike outs, as she also added a double and single at the plate. Pilar Rivera tripled, Jilany Rodriguez and Eva Norwood both had a pair of base knocks, Kaylee Williams doubled, and with a single was Katlelyn Sambrana, while Callie Griffiths struck out two in an inning from the circle.
Fire Fighters were held to just three hits, a triple by Kaleaya Cervantes, doubled by Brenner and single by Callie McCain.
B LEAGUE
NILES SALES AND SERVICE 6,
SPOTTSWOOD & STERLING 4
It was Spottswood & Sterling that took a early four-run advantage, charged by a single from Sophia Seacrest and double from Kinzley Moore, but Niles Sales and Service battled back to score four in the third on singles by Stella Lopez, Sophia Niles, and Savannah Henton, then in the fourth Francesca Felini and and Imani Lightbourne both singled in runs for the victory.
From the circle for Niles, it was Niles who struck out seven in three innings of work giving up two earned runs on two hits and five walks, while Felini did not give up a hit, two walks and an earned run in her frame.
Sierra Spottswood tossed 2 1/2 innings for Spottswood and Sterling with seven strikeouts, not allowing a hit but two runs on five walks.
NILES SALES AND SERVICE 10,
KEYS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION 0
The pitching combination of Niles Sale and Service’s Sophia Niles and Francesca Felini was simply to much for Keys Federal to handle as the duo stuck out seven, Niles four in two innings and Felini three in her one innings, each walks just one and gave just one walk in the shutout victory.
Felini also did it at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a home run and four RBI, while Imani Lightbourne contributed a base hit and two RBI.
Ava Wirth sat down four via the K for Keys Federal from the circle, while at the dish it was Elle Emanuel with her team’s hit.
FIRST STATE BANK 9,
PREFERRED PROPERTIES 8
Fighting back from a five-run deficit, powered by a three-run home run by Halle Randolph, Preferred Properties forced an extra inning.
First State’s Alice Garcia would allow just one earned run during the Kansas City tiebreaker, going 1 2/3 innings from the circle in the game, striking out four and putting on two walks and one hit. Kirra Ferrell received the start for bankers and struck out one without giving up a run or hit and just one walk as well as picking up the loan hit in the victory.
Preferred Properties Emily Davila had two strike outs for Preferred Properties and Lina Lopez singled home a run.