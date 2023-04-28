The playoffs are upon the Key West Girls Recreational Fastpitch Softball League, as the A League regular season came to a close on Tuesday, April 25, in a game crucial to the final standings, but even then a tiebreakers were needed to determine the seedings for the postseason bracket. What is known, Florida Keys Electric at 13-3 overall will be the No. 1, Rotary and Fire Fighters both ended with 9-7 marks, Howe Orthodontist and Ramona’s Conch Creations played to 7-9 marks, with Arnold’s Towing holding the No. 6 seed.

In the B League standings, it was Sterling & Spottswood that maintained the league-lead the entire way turning in a 13-2 record, followed all season by Niles Sales and Service, which was three games back at 10-5, as First State Bank made the run to the three-seed turning around an 0-6 start to end the campaign 7-8-1. Keys Federal and Preferred Propertied round out the standings and will meet in the quarterfinals.

