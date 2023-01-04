Athletes including American and international champions will test their strength and stamina in Key West on Saturday, Jan. 7, during the annual Pole Vault in Paradise competition.

Scheduled to take place at Higgs Beach on the Atlantic Ocean, located at 1000 Atlantic Blvd., the all-day open-air challenge is sanctioned by USA Track and Field. Spectators can watch entrants ranging in age from teens to seniors vying for prizes and personal best vaults in several categories.