It was an opportunity Demetrius Roach expressed he could not pass up, not just for himself but also the Florida Keys community as a whole, as the former Conchs basketball coach is headed to the collegiate level.
And he won’t have to leave town in order to do so, as he will be the head coach of the inaugural Legacy College-Key West Waves, which will be a NAIA program associated with Virginia College of Lynchburg playing in the Florida Keys.
“I received a call from the athletic director last year when they were calling to enquire about gym space, then a few months back they reached out to me about the opportunity,” said Roach. “It’s a really unique situation with the NAIA, but in the last two years this has really taken off and this will be the first year they are doing a national schedule.
“So they wanted to expand and felt a men’s basketball program is the way to get things starting in the Keys,” said Roach, adding in the next few season he has had talked with the athletic director about possible associating football, baseball, women’s volleyball and women’s basketball programs with the Keys program. “This is just taking off because even though there is a relationship with the NCAA, it’s not directly associated with the NCAA.
“They have actually expanded these programs in other locations very quickly, so they have created an entire conference for South Florida, which includes West Palm Beach, Miramar, Miami and now Key West,” the new college coach continued.
The newly formed Key West squad already has 24 games on its inaugural season schedule, beginning with the Atlanta Thanksgiving Classic, with roughly 10 of those games scheduled at home and potentially even a trip of New Orleans in the works.
They are looking to play the games between the Key West High and Marathon High gymnasiums and potentially even Coral Shores.
“This is something for the entire county and would absolutely love to even have a couple of Coral Shores kids join our program and move these home games up and down the Keys so we can get support from all the island, because that is what this is for,” said Roach. “This is wonderful for the Keys, in the sense you if you are a graduating senior who wasn’t recruited, you don’t have to risk playing somewhere else at a junior college or prep school. Now they will have the opportunity to stay home, let their body grow into an adult version, maybe become more mentally adjusted and still be able to work on your skills with 30 games a year. You can play four years in this program and still maintain every year of your NCAA eligibility.”
On top of the potential to continue an athletics career, players will also be acquiring college credits that can transfer to other universities nationwide. The schooling will be online — affiliated with the Virginia College of Lynchburg, which is an hHstorically Black College and University.
“There will be an advisor and counselors who work directly with our kids, so it will be monitored very closely,” said Roach. “Even though it is online, you have to be available face-to-face similar to how it was during COVID.”
As for on the court, the coach explained: “This is going to be a new brand of basketball for Key West, as well as all of the Keys.” That even means the ability to recruit players nationally, which Roach stated he has already begun to do as they are not directly affiliated with the NCAA and do not have to obtain to the recruiting guidelines.
“I wanted to start to get a good local base of kids in the program,” said Roach. “I didn’t want to mess with the guys who we already had signed to other programs. What I did do was look through previous years of kids who didn’t get their opportunity.”
Through that the coach was able to bring on former Conch Odelton Paige, former Dolphin Steven Hernandez, as well as Darshawn Carry and Lloyd Price, who has family living in Key West.
“We are working on a few more,” said the coach.
In fact, tryouts for the Waves are set to take place on Saturday, July 10, from 6 to 9 p.m. at St. Mary’s Basilica Gymnasium and again on Sunday, July 11, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. “We also want to bring some of the out of town players in to see what they have.”
Despite moving on to the college level, in his opinion for the better of the community, Roach stressed he will still find time to help with for current and future Conchs through fund raising and even coaching.
“I’m very excited, but I know I’ll always be out there training the kids because I will still have parents calling me,” said Roach. “For that matter I’m still going to be in the stands, because it means something to have been a coach at Key West High, and I’m going to have my season tickets. For me, it’s all about coaching the kids, it’s doesn’t matter the level, and a lot of these kids in the Keys, at one point or another I have had my hands on them. I just want to be able to do my part of the community service and coaching is what I’m good at.”
Roach will also have former junior varsity Key West coach Tommy Butler joining him for the opportunity with the Waves he could just not pass up.
“I’m excited for the locals, because you can play four years in this program and come out the other side with your degree and that will be the biggest accomplishment in my coaching career.