The gap between the top and bottom of the standings in the Key West Men’s Softball League grew this past week as Rodriguez Cigars, along with 5 Brothers, won a pair of games, each of them taking a victory against Total Service Painting, which now sits three games off the league lead, while the rest of the clubs are even further behind.
Rodriguez Cigars 22,
Paradise Construction 7
Scoring more runs in its first two at-bats than Paradise Construction did in the game, Rodriguez Cigars lit up the scoreboard behind 4-for-4 nights from Danny Difabio, with a double and two home runs, and Garret Fray, with a trio of doubles, while Bobby Lowe had a two-base hit and two base hits, Michael Abreu doubled, singled and had an inside-the-park home run, Andrew Rodriguez doubled twice and tripled, Joal Rivero and Devin Butler both homered and singled twice, and Troy Curry had a trio of base knocks and with two were Paul Sanchez and Joe Chapman.
For Paradise, Ariel Herrea was 3-for-3 with a double, Rakio Alfonso, with a double, and Jorge Martinez added three hits and with one each were Chi Chi Rodriguez, Lito Lopez, Anthony Rodriguez, Pabel Noquera, Alex Thomas and Ronnie Presley, a double.
Paradise Construction 20,
Total Service Panting 13
Needing a win to stay on pace with the top of the league, Total Service was in control until an 11-run outpouring by Paradise broke the game open for good.
Collecting four hits in the winning effort was Anthony Rodriguez, one a home run, Pabel Noguera also homered as part of his three hits, home run, Jorge Martinez and Roberto Obando also gapping three base knocks, ctallying two hits were Chi Chi Rodriguez, Ariel Herrera, RakioAlfonso, with a double, Lito Lopez, with a home run and Alex Thomas, with a double.
With a double and single for TRS, was Monolito Roldan, Yoan Fabre, Lazaro Rivera, and Randy Acosta, while Juvi Valido reached twice safely with hits and with a homerun and single was Alain Pedlioso. Lester Jaume also parked a long ball and with singles were Alexey Vergas and Eddie Torna.
Rodriguez Cigars 26,
Fire Fighters 14
Scoring in all but one at-bat were the Fire Fighters, but it was not enough to keep up with the high-power Rodriguez Cigars, which scored in every frame to keep its game and a half lead on the league.
Perfect at the plate for Rodriguez was Joe Champon, cracking a double and home run in five trips, Andrew Rodriguez and Garret Frey, with two doubles, had four hits each, Danny Difabo was a triple shy of the cycle in his three hits, Michael Abreu parked two home runs, Joal Rivero had one homer as part of his two hits and also with two hits were Paul Sanchez and Will Anderson.
Colton Butler and Chad Rodriguez had two hits apiece for Fire Fighters, while adding hits were Agelo Guieb, JP Malott and David Tromblayd.
Boo-Ya Fishing 25,
Fire Fighters 11
With Boo-Ya Fishing scoring 11 runs in its first swings of the game, Fire Fighters could simply not come back, as they finished with as many runs in the game.
Casey Taylor was 5-for-5 in the winning effort for Boo-Ya, Howie Schinder connected on a triple, inside-the-park home run and single, Miguel Gonzalez had a double, home run and single, Junior Guieb and Joe Stickney both had three hits, with two was Lane Hilliard, one a double, Chris Hilliard and Jason Yarbrough as Nelson Fonseca singled.
Balsitng a home run for Fire Fighters along with two more hits was Stick Morlas, Stevie Monsalvatage doubled and tripled, Colton Butler and David Tromblayd both had two hits and roping one was Angelo Guieb.
5 Brothers 31,
Total Service Panting 20
Despite responding with 11 runs in the second inning, Total Service Painting was already in a major hole after allowing 15 in the first of the high-scoring affair.
With four hits each for 5 Brothers was Hugo Valdez, crushing a double and home run, and Marlon Manresa, who thumped a double and triple, Armando Rojas pounded out to doubles and a triple, Sam Calham a triple and two home runs while Rakio Caradad needed just a double for the cycle with a triple and home run. Hugo Valdez Jr., Lito Socorrus, Joey Figueroa, one a double, Michael Olivera and Jordan Figueroa, one a triple, all had two hits.
With the big sticks for Total Service was Fausto Suarez, who had three hits one a triple, and Juvi Valido, who was all extra with a double and two home runs, as was Lester Jaume and Jose Rodriguez who both also had two home runs, Alain Pedroso homered once and singled, Daman Alverez grouped a pair of doubles and Lazero Rivera doubled and singled and with a single was Manolito Roldan, Randy Acosta and Eddie Torna.
5 Brothers 29,
Boo-Ya Fishing 16
Touching home 19 times in the first inning was enough of a lead for 5 Brothers that the game was called in the fifth.
Armando Rojas, with two doubles, was 5-for-5 for 5 Brothers, Lito Socorrus powered three shots out of the park and added a fourth inside the park, and Sam Calaham homered one and singled three times, while also with three base hits was Hugo Valdez Jr. Rakio Caradad added two doubles and a triple, Michael Olivera had a two-base hit and two base hits, Hugo Valdez and Jordan Figueroa, one a double, both had two hits, Joey Figueroa hit a home run and Marlin Manresa a double.
For Boo Ya Fishing, Casey Taylor was 4-for-4, with three hits were Howie Schneider, including a double and triple, and Miguel Gonzalez, one a double, Joe Stickney lined a pair of triples and with two base knocks was Jason Yarbrough, and putting up a hit was Junior Guieb.