On an emotional night where Coral Shores senior Lucia Rodriquez was honored mid-game after scoring her 1,000th career point, on Senior Night, the Lady Hurricanes notched their six consecutive win, and second straight in as many nights, topping county rival Marathon, 55-35, on Wednesday following Tuesday's 58-44 triumph against TERRA Environmental.
Being honored alongside Rodriguez was fellow senior captain Riley Dobson.
"It was Senior Night for two of the most important players to ever come through the program as they really helped turn the program around over the last four years," said Mandozzi, filling in for coach Pat Meyers, who has been out due to a family tragedy.
The 'Canes had jumped out to a 13-5 lead over the Lady 'Fins in the first quarter when Rodriguez scored her 1,000 career point, said Mandozzi, who called a timeout to honor her achievement.
Mandozzi said his team controlled the game and outscored Marathon 17-8 in the second quarter to take a 30-13 lead into the half.
Marathon head coach Andre Garvey said that his team just came out flat in the first quarter but tried to pick it up in the second.
The Lady 'Fins continued fighting and chipping away at the Lady 'Canes' lead in the third quarter, cutting it down to seven points at one point.
Marathon's Abrianna Marshall finished with 17 points and six rebounds, and Molly Prince had another busy night on the boards with a double-double, 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Garvey said Prince motivated her team. "She was like, hey girls, listen, we have to hustle up and down the court, get back on defense, get after every rebound and box out," the coach said.
Mandozzi acknowledged Marathon is a good, young team that is going to continue to improve, adding, "They weren't intimidated and they fought hard all night."
In the fourth quarter, the Lady 'Canes continued to turn up the pressure and outscored the Lady 'Fins 18-4 to close out the game and seal the victory.
Rodriguez finished with 22 points and Dobson had 15, including her first career 3-pointer.
"Dobson desperately wanted to shoot a [3-pointer], so I made a deal with her if she had three steals in the second half, we would draw up a play for her to take one," according to Mandozzi. "With under two minutes, we drew something up for her to get one and she knocked it down. It was a great moment as the gym went crazy with everyone being so happy for her. She's been selfless and she has done all the dirty work under the basket for four years."
On Tuesday night, Terra jumped out to a 10-point lead and was up 16-8 after the first quarter, forcing the Lady 'Canes to adjust and play with more aggression, Mandozzi said.
The girls made the adjustment, according to Mandozzi, who said his squad did a good job making Terra turn the ball over more than 25 times and forcing them to take timeouts due to the strategy.
The increased pressure helped Coral Shores cut Terra's lead to 26-23 in the second quarter.
Coral Shores continued playing hard in the third quarter and outscored Terra 19-7 en route to the victory.
"Rodriguez and [Bekky] Valezuela did a masterful job of controlling the tempo in the second half taking the fast-break opportunities when they were there and when they weren't, and getting us into our half-court sets patiently, so we didn't turn the ball over," said Mandozzi. "The girls had a good team flustered tonight."
Rodriguez finished with 19 points, eight assists and five steals. Dobson posted a double-double (10 points, 15 rebounds, with three steals) as did Valezuela (16 points, 11 rebounds, with four assists and three steals). Brooke Mandozzi put up seven points and added five steals. Mariana Bonilla-Moreno had four points, four rebounds and two steals. Kailee Reinoso chipped in with two points and five steals.
Mandozzi said they wanted to win this one for Meyers.
"We know he wanted to be there and he'll be back as soon as he can," said Mandozzi, "There are things that are bigger than basketball, so the girls and I were thrilled to win this one for him."
Coral Shores is now headed to districts as the No. 1 seed and will face the winner of St. Brendan and LaSalle at Gulliver.
"They’re [the Lady 'Canes] playing great and heading into the district tournament next week the way you want to with a lot of confidence," said Mandozzi.