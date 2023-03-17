Statistics alone cannot describe the talent of Jonathan Gvili, according to Key West High coach Marc Pierre. That’s not putting aside the senior’s team-leading 21 goals and nine assists this season, but Pierre said Gvili’s presence was much greater than just his abilities, describing him as “very much a role model to the whole team who was not selfish at all.

“When it came time to pass the ball, if he didn’t have the direct assist, he would have a part in the play development,” said Pierre. “He was involved in almost every facet of every play. He was very smart about how he approached and play the game,” the coach added.

