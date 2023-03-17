Statistics alone cannot describe the talent of Jonathan Gvili, according to Key West High coach Marc Pierre. That’s not putting aside the senior’s team-leading 21 goals and nine assists this season, but Pierre said Gvili’s presence was much greater than just his abilities, describing him as “very much a role model to the whole team who was not selfish at all.
“When it came time to pass the ball, if he didn’t have the direct assist, he would have a part in the play development,” said Pierre. “He was involved in almost every facet of every play. He was very smart about how he approached and play the game,” the coach added.
“Ever since he was a freshman, all of the coaches could tell he would be a superior player by the time he got to his senior year, and he proved us right,” Pierre continued. “You can put him almost anywhere on the field and you know you can depend on him.”
Pierre also pointed out that although Gvili has only been team captain for two seasons, he’s been a leader since his sophomore campaign, although he really took on the role this season while playing as a center back, defensive mid, attacking mid, winger,and forward for the Conchs, while leading them to a final ranking of ninth overall in the state to become now a two-time Keys’ Auto Center All-Monroe County boys soccer Player of the Year.
“His high school career has been unbelievable,” said Pierre. “He’s really an all-around player, his attacking capabilities are superb, he can get the ball on the ground or in the air or any possible situation you could put him in and he would adjust very quickly.”
In fact, the coach was quick to give Gvili’s drive, on and off the field, as a major factor for the Conchs’ 12-6-1 record and Top 10-ranking in the state this season, during which Key West took eventual state Gulliver Prep to penalty kicks in the Region 4-4A Semifinals.
“It’s insane the amount of work he ended up putting in,” said Pierre. “In that particular game against Gulliver, we had him play as a center back and then we moved him to a defensive mid and at one point even had him as a center attacking mid, and none of that would have been possible without him.
“Honestly, I believe if we beat Gulliver, we would have gone on to win states,” added the coach. “We were the team they had to get past in order to have a clear road to states. We were seven minutes away from going to the region finals, but it was great to see us take Gulliver to penalty kicks.”
For his efforts this season, Gvili was selected to the Florida Senior All-Star Game, as part of the South squad, as he continues to be recruited to play soccer in college.
“He has the talent to, honestly, play D-I or a high D-II, because I know he’s the type of player who would get adjusted to whatever type of playing style, very, very quickly,” said Pierre. “I’m not worried about his speed, strength, or vision, because he already has all of that, which is why I know he will succeed at the next level and start his next chapter. He’s just scratched the surface of his potential, and I hope he can find that coach who can make him even greater than the glimpse we have had of him these past four years.”
After setting the standard at Key West High, Pierre is hoping the Conchs continue to follow the pattern of Gvili and they continue to play with an unselfish style and relentless work ethic.
“You don’t go about replacing that type of player,” said Pierre, but also noting Gvili was very nurturing to the freshman class, making sure the next generation of Conchs is left in good shape despite graduating 10 seniors. “They all wanted to work like Yoni and try to do the same things he was doing, so his leadership was a bit contagious. If all of the players we had coming back continue to have that contagious type of work ethic and a mentality, I’m going to be looking forward to next season.”