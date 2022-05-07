Key West senior Jenkavia Harper throws the javelin during a home meet at the Key West High Back Yard earlier this season. On Thursday, she took first in the javelin during the Region 4-2A Finals, with a toss of 119 feet, 7 inches.
A total of 10 Key West High athletes and one from Coral Shores garnered a berth into the FHSAA 2A State Finals on Thursday, May 7, during the Region 4-2A Finals, led by Lady Conchs senior Jenkavia Harper, who took top honors in the javelin at the event hosted at Calvary Christian.
With a toss of 119 feet, 7 inches, Harper’s javelin landed 13 feet beyond any of her competition to claim the region crown and now enter the State Finals ranked second overall in the state. Harper will be joined by Lady Conchs teammates Jazlyn Perloff, who was third in the region in the pole vault by clearing 8 feet, 10.2 inches, giving her a 13th-place ranking headed into states, while Savannah Chadic ran the 400-meter dash in 57.86 seconds to take fourth in the region and go into the state finals seeded 10th. Chadic was also part of the 4x400 team, along with Isabela Walterson, Nikole Tomita and Summer Grace Opalsky, which qualified for the final with a time of 4:09.22, good for sixth place in the very fast region round that saw the winners complete the four-lap race in 4:04.83.
The Key West boys actually will be represented in one more event than the Lady Conchs, from two fewer athletes, as Marques Williamson is a two-time finalist. The senior placed second in the region in the discus with a heave of 135 feet, 9 inches, and was third in the javelin with a measurement of 154 feet, 5 inches, which is good for 12th overall in the state entering the finals.
Kevon Mills will also be joining Williamson, as he took one of the two guaranteed berths with a second-place finish in the high jump, leaping at 6 feet, 6.35 inches, and he currently sits third in the state. The final two Conchs who are set to compete in the 2A State Finals are pole vaulters, as both Brock Perkins and Suharevskis Niks-Davis got over the bar at 12 feet, 3.5 inches to place in a tie for third in the region and enter the finals in 12th place.
While Key West is sending 10 athletes in nine events to the FHSAA State Finals, Coral Shores has but one advancing, with Xayver Arrington placing fifth in the region with a discus throw of 131 feet, 6 inches. The State Finals will be on Thursday, May 12, at the James G. Pressly Stadium on the University of Florida campus in Gainesville.