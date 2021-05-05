Entering the region championship, the Coral Shores, Marathon, and Key West High track and field teams had hopes that upwards of 20 Monroe County athletes were contenders for a berth in the 1A or 2A State Finals. In the end, with just half the amount of state qualifiers as from previous seasons advancing this year due to COVID protocols, the teams combined for half of the hopefuls moving on as seven Conchs and three Dolphins garnered a spot in the state finals.
The Dolphins trio includes senior twin brothers Jonathan and Owen Pitchford, who both will be racing on Saturday in two events. Jonathan is actually a favorite in his two events — based on the times he ran this season compared to the rest of the state — after the senior won both, the 1,600 in 4:20.64 and the 3,200 in 9:54.09. Owen took third in the 1,600 in 9:30.45 and was second in the 800-meter run, in 1:59.88, just four-thousandths of a second behind the region champion.
While it will be the third trip to the state finals for the Pitchfords, Nicole Merryman is making her first appearance for the javelin. At regionals, she was seeded eighth but placed second with a huge 4-meter improvement on her throws from the regular season.
Key West also had a region champion as Jazlyn Perloff claimed top honors in the pole vault, with a leap of 9 feet, 6.25 inches, while Marques Williamson was fifth in the javelin with a toss of 151 feet, 8 inches, to advance, and Kevon Mills took fourth in the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 11 inches, to earn his spot. The only Conch going in two events will be Savannah Chadic — who qualified in the 400-meter dash, taking fifth at regionals in 59.60 seconds, as well as with teammates Julia Niles, Grace Opalsky and Isabel Walterson in the 4x400 relay.
Marathon had 27 athletes in attendance at the Region 4-1A Finals, Key West had 19 at the 4-2A Finals, while Coral Shores had just nine at the 4-2A meet, none of who garnered a berth in Saturday’s State Finals. Riley Dobson had the best finish for the Hurricanes placing sixth in the shot put, throwing 32 feet, 9.75 inches, and 14th in the discus, heaving 69 feet, 4 inches. The Lady ’Canes 4x100 relay team of Lucia Rodriguez, Terran Clayton, Alexis Terry and Maya Gadea was also sixth with a time of 52.61, while Dhyan Herzberg placed ninth in the long jump with a distance of 20 feet, 6.25 inches and 12th in the triple jump with the leap of 39 feet, 7.75 inches.
The 10 State Finalist will all run on Saturday during the 1A and 2A championship meet, which will be held at the University of North Florida’s Hodges Stadium.