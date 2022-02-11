The contingency from Monroe County continues to grow at the girls FHSAA Weightlfitng State Finals as this season — after another record-setting 47 student-athletes from the Keys advanced to the region finals two weeks ago — a total of 13 will represent Key West, Marathon and Coral Shores on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11-12, at Port St. Joe High.
Of those 17 Monroe County lifters on the docket, none enters with a better standing than Lady ’Fins returning state medalist Rylan Chapa, who after the region finals was ranked first in the 101-pound weight class in the snatch, 10 pounds better than second place, as well as second in the traditional lifts, bench press and clean and jerk, taking first in both events at the Region 4-1A finals.
“She’s pretty excited,” Marathon coach Jesse Schubert said about Chapa. “We’ve had some really good practices and I think she’s ready to go. In the traditional lifts, she going to chase the leader and in the snatch, she’s going to just do the best she can. It’s always difficult to tell what people can do across the state, as they will do less than what they can do, to give that false sense of security, but we are pretty sure (Rylan) has a little extra weight in her too. She’s primed and ready.”
For the second straight year, Chapa will be joined by teammate Ali Brabaec, both of whom are in the 101 weight class. While the Lady ’Fins senior enters as a No. 1 and 2, her junior counterpart is seeded eighth in the traditional lifts.
“(Ali) has a good mentor, so she is ready too,” said Schubert. “She sees a couple of girls ahead of her she can take, so she is hoping to push that extra five to 10 pounds and medal too. That would be pretty cool.”
Even though Marathon is sending just two lifers, they had eight who were eligible but did not lift enough in the region round to advance to states.
“To have eight medalists at regionals and have that opportunity is cool, and I wish a couple of them would have made it,” said Schubert. “I know the seniors worked really hard, and we had a freshman who was five pounds away from making it to state, but there’s always next year and they’ll be better next year.”
Coral Shores was able to lift that extra weight Marathon was missing at the Region 4-1A Finals, as seven Lady ’Canes are set to lift with the Dolphins on Saturday. That includes freshman Sydeny Eysenbach, who is the top-ranked lifter in the unlimited weight class in the snatch while also garnering the final at-large berth for the traditional lifts.
Also reaching the state finals in both disciplines is Coral Shores senior Makena Woolet-Stockton, who comes in ninth in the snatch after winning the Region 4-1A title for the 129-pound weight class and 19th in the traditional lifts, as well as Key West’s returning medalists Marina Goins, who is sixth in the snatch and 14th in traditional entering Friday’s State 2A Finals, and Breanna Allen, who is ninth in traditional and 14th in snatch.
Rounding out the Lady Conchs set to lift on Friday are junior Val Thene, who is back in the state finals for a second consecutive year at placed 20th at 119 pounds in the snatch, and Dazmie Jenkins, also in the snatch.
“I think Marina has a chance to win states for snatch,” said Key West coach Stacey Pillari. “Bre has shot at getting Top 6, Val I think, maybe, can get into the top 6 and Daz we are hoping for a Top 10.”’
The goal for the Coral Shores lifter, according to coach Erin Hamilton, is to finish in the Top 10 of their weight classes, with the hopes of medaling in the Top 6. The Lady ’Canes will also have Annavera Peixoto doing the traditional lifts in the 101-pound weight class coming in racked ninth overall, while qualifying for snatch were Hailey Cooper and Laira Gomer, entering 17th and 19th in the 154-pound weight class, Jannille Arias, seeded 17th at 199 pounds, and Brook Barrow, who was a late addition after a scratch in the 169 pound class.
“Every meet is different,” Hamilton said when discussing her lifter’s chances to place on Saturday, furthering she stressed that to her girls through practice the last two weeks. “Scratches come easy if you are having an off day, so hopefully we don’t have those and take advantage of some misses.”