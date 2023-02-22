For a moment during the consolation semifinals’ fifth-place and third-place matches, Florida Christian seemed to be ready to challenge the district championship run of the Key West High wrestling teams, which spans back to the 2009 season.

That was just for a brief moment, because by the time the finals of the District 16-1A Championship were lined up, and the Conchs were in front by 30 points and a Key West matsmen was in nearly every remaining match, coach Chaz Jimenez knew the 14th consecutive crown was well within grasp.

