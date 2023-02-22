Key West coach Chaz Jimenez hands the District 16-1A Championship trophy to Conchs senior captain Andre Otto on Friday, Feb. 17, at Bobby Menendez Gymnasium. It was the 14th consecutive district title for Key West.
Westminster Christian’s RJ Linares and Florida Christian Bryson Harrison, front mat, battle for position in their 120-pound semifinal, while on the rear mat Key West’s Dost Bakhtiyorov attempts to pin Coral Shores’ Devin Smith during the District 16-1A Championships.
For a moment during the consolation semifinals’ fifth-place and third-place matches, Florida Christian seemed to be ready to challenge the district championship run of the Key West High wrestling teams, which spans back to the 2009 season.
That was just for a brief moment, because by the time the finals of the District 16-1A Championship were lined up, and the Conchs were in front by 30 points and a Key West matsmen was in nearly every remaining match, coach Chaz Jimenez knew the 14th consecutive crown was well within grasp.
“We are happy with the overall results, getting all 14 guys through, with nine champs and 10 in the finals,” said Jimenez, whose team would pull away top Florida Christian for the team title by 72 points (258-184). “There are still some matches I felt we should have won, but overall it was another good performance.”
The individual district champions for Key West included, Abram Canet in the 126-pound weight class, Dost Bakhtiyorov at 132 pounds, Alfredo Corrales at 145 pounds, Weston Andrews at 195 pounds, Ralph Richie in the 220-pound weight class and 285-pounder Andre Otto, as well as Alex Marcotte, who slotted into 170-pound weight class in place of Alijah Miranda, who moved up a class to 182 in place of the injured Jaden Fox, but the most impressive, according to the coach, was James Searcy claiming the title at 138 pounds.
“Jason (Flynn) getting banged up the day of is a huge loss, so having James step up and win the tournament at 138 when he lost our wrestle off at 126 the week earlier,” said Jimenez. “I couldn’t be happier for James. He took the opportunity and ran with it, and hopefully he can take it a bit further. He was my MVP of the district tournament.”
Also earning berths into the 1A State Championships for Key West are Lazaro Diaz with a runner-up finish at 120 pounds, Justin Tran was third at 152, in fourth were 106-pounder Skylar Fosshage and at 160 pounds Morgan Sukion, while Prometheus Delacercla took an at-large bid after finishing fifth at 113 pounds, but Jimenez furthered that it’s really just the first step toward a state championship berth.
“Maintaining the streak has just become something we do and everyone is used to it, because their goals are like mine and the one we set for the team is to get guys to the state tournament and be a state placer,” said Jimenez. “We don’t preach district title, the goal is out there, so they are excited to win it, but by Monday we were back to work.”
The Region 4-1A Championships will be held at Sarasota Cardinal Gibbons on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25, during which Coral Shores will also have Sebastian McCoy, who placed third at 113 pounds, Devin Smith who was fourth at 132 pounds, Finn McDonough at 138 pounds, Jayden Angel at 145 pounds, and Jack Hill, at 195 pounds, set to compete.
“We are in the toughest Region in 1A for sure and if we were in a different region we’d be getting nine to 10 guys in for sure,” said Jimenez. “In our region, it’s going to be tough, but there are going to be some guys, like Andre and Ralph, whose goal it should be to win the region. I think we have a good shot at getting nine guys in the semifinal with the way the brackets worked out, but the semifinals will be going against a lot of returning state champs. So the blood round matches are going to be super important this year. We just can’t let the emotion get to us, because the region tournament is the most stressful tournament of the year.”