The origin of sports numbers on jerseys dates back to 1911 during an Australian Rules game held in Sydney, when, according to the International Federation of Football History and Statistics, for the first time digits were used to identify players to help aid spectators, game scorers and officials.
While nowadays it may seem as if numbers are arbitrarily chosen by athletes, originally there was an order to the implementation of the jerseys. In soccer, players wore No. 1 to 11 with the goalkeeper donning No. 1, which is the reason many top scorers wore Nos. 10 or 11, similar to football, where every position from linemen to quarterbacks were allowed only a certain set of digits, while in baseball the number of the back of the jersey often corresponded to the batting order.
But often, certain numbers for organizations and programs are no longer available as they have become synonymous with the name of a team legend who wore that number proudly for years — thus no longer allowed to be donned — meaning the once organized system has been forced to change its structure.
Monroe County is no expectation to that rule, as through the years 16 numbers have been retired in the Keys — 15 at Key West High and one at Marathon. Those numbers no longer allowed to be selected by a Conch football player include No. 10, retired by “the Matador” George Mira, No. 73, worn by George Halas, Speedy Neal’s No. 41, Corey Sawyer’s No. 12 and Ran Carthon’s No. 6. Mostly recently added to that list is the No. 1, which was made special by the program’s all-time leading rusher Mekhi Sargent, who joined Mira, Neal, Sawyer and Carthon as NFL players and is currently on the Jacksonville Jaguars roster.
There are also six numbers no longer allowed to be used on the Conchs’ ball diamond — representing players who reached the major league level, including one umpire. Twice over has the No. 2, by Richie Garcia and Carl Taylor, been retired by the baseball team, along with Boog Powell’s No. 24, Vic Albury’s No. 18 and Randy Sterling Sr.’s No. 16. Khalil Greene, the most recent baseball star to reach the MLB, wore No. 5, which is now also a no-go for the current squad.
Of course, No. 40 is not allowed on Bill Butler Court, as it was retired for the parquet’s namesake, who led the Conchs to the program’s lone state title in 1968 and back to the title tilt in 2002 as the coach. The No. 21 is also off limits to Lady Conchs volleyball players, as those were the digits worn by Saralyn Smith, who would go on to play professional volleyball.
But, not all sports need numbers to be honored. Key West has had graduate Joe Lopez play in the PGA, while wrestlers, which have had four state championships won three by Monroe County athletes between Coral Shores’ Dante Jiovenetta and Key West’s Ralph Major and Max Llama, do not have any numbers to retire, so there is a banner for each champion, alongside track and field’s Clive Georges and Brittany Wagoner, the 11 baseballs, one basketball and single academics bowl state titlist, hanging in the rafters of Bobby Menendez Gymnasium on the campus of Key West High.
In the Middle Keys, the Dolphins had Mackey Sykut and Marek Czerwinski win tennis state titles in 2004, Rylan Chapa claimed a weightlifting state title just a year ago, while the girls volleyball team, in 1983, and softball team, in 1984, also have a state crown, but their lone retired jersey is the No. 45 worn by Anthony Bryant on the Dolphins’ — this season being the 25th anniversary of his FHSAA player of the Year honors — while he also had a stint in the NFL.
While Coral Shores does not have any limitations to numbers, they are tightly linked to former Pittsburgh Steeler great Gary Dunn, who children are Hurricane alumni, and their state championships came from Jiovenetta in wrestling and Xavier Arrington in weightlifting — two sports without the need of numbers to help identify the athletes on the playing field.