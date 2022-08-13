The origin of sports numbers on jerseys dates back to 1911 during an Australian Rules game held in Sydney, when, according to the International Federation of Football History and Statistics, for the first time digits were used to identify players to help aid spectators, game scorers and officials.

While nowadays it may seem as if numbers are arbitrarily chosen by athletes, originally there was an order to the implementation of the jerseys. In soccer, players wore No. 1 to 11 with the goalkeeper donning No. 1, which is the reason many top scorers wore Nos. 10 or 11, similar to football, where every position from linemen to quarterbacks were allowed only a certain set of digits, while in baseball the number of the back of the jersey often corresponded to the batting order.