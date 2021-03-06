Rain Banks
Marathon, freshman, midfielder
Notes; “Rain, every year, continuously brings her knowledge of the game, which was crucial to our team this year more than ever. She’s selfless and she will forever be one of those players who even if she has a shot at goal, if there’s a better opportunity, she will give it up.”
— Kelly Cruz, Mar. coach
Allison Paskiewicz
Marathon, senior, defender
Notes; “Alison has been moved around a lot and has gotten to learn center back and then was moved to mid, where she really thrived. But then, with her sister getting hurt and a few other girls not returning, she had to go back to center back. She really showed leadership stepping back into that position.”
— Kelly Cruz, Mar. coach
Rylan Chapa
Marathon, junior, midfield
Notes; “Rylan’s energy is like nothing I have ever seen before. When she steps onto the field she commands the presence of others, no matter the experience of the player. She just gives 110% effort at everything she does.”
— Kelly Cruz, Mar. coach
Justice Lee Isom
Marathon, 8th grader, goalie
Notes; “When she tried out of the team she said she had played catcher, so we convinced her to try goalie. Like a catcher, she has natural hands for the ball but mainly it was nice to see her step in and play well. She was exposed to things normally eighth-graders don’t see on a soccer field, but she didn’t shut down. She continuously got better.”
— Kelly Cruz, Mar. coach
Allie Adler
Coral Shores, senior, midfielder
Notes; “Allie is our MVP of the season. She is a hustler and will give 110% the entire game and never give up. She’s got the speed and foot ability and can read a field well. She was great at feeding the ball, so that’s why she was our wing.”
— Kathy Gwilliams, C.S. coach
Emma Kost
Coral Shores, senior, forward
Notes; “Emma scored most of our goals this year after playing defense her first two years. She’s a really great defender but she can finish so well upfront and it’s great to have a player who can play both.”
— Kathy Gwilliams, C.S. coach
Kinsley Katarineau
Coral Shores, junior, defender
Notes; “Kinsley is an incredible leader on the defensive line. She grew her wheels this year where she has more speed and she just commands that line really well. She’s been a strong addition and a huge help in the back.”
— Kathy Gwilliams, C.S. coach
Gabby Smith
Coral Shores, junior, midfielder
Notes; “Gabby was moved from a wing to an attacking mid this year and really thrived there because in the middle she was able to distribute the ball more all over the field. She’s really able to read the field well and really does a fabulous job with getting the ball to where it needs to be.”
— Kathy Gwilliams, C.S. coach
Jane Kery
Coral Shores, junior, midfielder
Notes; “Jane is one of those players that are going to give you 110% in every game and never give up, even if she has to limp to the next play. She’s hard-working and knows where she needs to be on the field and is good about making those runs down the field to find the open space.”
— Kathy Gwilliams, C.S. coach
Jenna Domenech
Key West, senior, forward
Notes; “Jenna had eight goals and four assists this season and her points per game average was the best on the team, because she played two less games. She was dominant on the wing and really worked hard in the offseason to make sure she was going to have a good year and she definitely did. It was really a different game when she was in the game.”
— Justin Martin, K.W. coach
Mercedes Petro
Key West, junior, midfielder
Notes; “Mercedes led the team with eight goals and also had five assists for a team-best 21 points this year. I think really what describes her season was the Palmer Trinity, which she didn’t play in, and we lost 2-0. We really saw at that point how much she meant to our offense. She’s that player in the middle who would make the right play, which made her a key part to everything going on offensively.”
— Justin Martin, K.W. coach
Anna Saeger
Key West, senior, goalie
Notes; “Anna wasn’t the starter to begin the season, but she was able to keep working, she was another one that worked so hard over the summer, so she could get the starting spot. By the end of the season, she started all our important games and she really kept us in the district championship with a bunch of key saves. I believe she led the district with 63 saves and that shows how hard work pays off.”
— Justin Martin, K.W. coach
Addy Sessoms
Key West, junior, midfielder
Notes; “Addy tied for third on the team with six goals and she only played forward for four games. In the regional quarterfinals, she has two goals and two assists and really propelled us to victory. She was named athlete of the week for that game and really the offense changed when we moved her to forward. It really helped us get as far as we did this year.”
— Justin Martin, K.W. coach
Vicky Daily-Willy
Key West, sophomore, forward
Notes; “Vicki also had seven goals this season and I’m very excited to see what she brings next year. She has great versatility, can play anywhere on the field, and the fact as a sophomore she is one of our leading goal scorers shows how talented she is and how bright her future is going to be.”
— Justin Martin, K.W. coach
Nikki Tomita
Key West, sophomore, defender
Notes; “Nikki’s stats don’t show how great she played this year, that’s because she played out of position pretty much the entire year. Even though she did that, she was still one of the best players on the team and when she did get to play forward she excelled. She is an absolutely incredible athlete. The entire district and South Florida should be on notice, this kid is going to be great.”
— Justin Martin, K.W. coach
Scoutt Ryan
Key West, junior, defender
Notes; “Every game Scoutt played this year I would say on the sidelines, ‘I think this is the best game I think I have seen Scoutt play,’ and I think I said that every single game this year. She’s definitely a candidate for defensive player of the year because she basically shuts down her side of the offense. If you want to score on us, you were not going to go down Scoutt’s side.”
— Justin Martin, K.W. coach
Taylor Sturm
Key West, sophomore, defender
Notes; “Taylor made the move to center back this year and had big shoes to fill replacing an All-State center back as a sophomore, but she was able to do that very well. She stepped up to be a vocal leader and was able to lead the position while helping her teammates with their defensive responsibilities. To see that this year was awesome.”
— Justin Martin, K.W. coach
Gabby Lee
Key West, junior, defender
Notes; “Gabby was the heart and soul of the defense, especially at the start of the year until the rest of the line was really able to get into a rhythm. We really relied on her to be a leader in the back all year, because she was really the one coming back with experience. It was a lot of pressure on her and she was able to come out and do a great job all year. She was the one player out could always count on and as a coach that’s a luxury.”
— Justin Martin, K.W. coach