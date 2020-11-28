Owen Pitchford
Marathon, Senior
Notes: “Owen, just like his brother, had a great career at Marathon and they both pushed each other and had a very healthy completion in life in general. He has run in six straight state appearance for cross country and three straight for track. He’s never not made it to the final race of a season he’s competed in since seventh grade. He plans on going to the U.S. Naval Academy.”
— Jim Murphy,
Marathon coach
Thor Eriksson
Key West, Senior
Notes: “Thor was a very valuable piece to our team. His leadership was important this year because we really relied on his experience. He always competed well all season and he worked hard to get where he’s at and he deserved it because he worked so hard. Thor can be proceeded but not replaced on the team.”
— Paul Volero,
Key West Coach
Pedro Zapata
Marathon, Junior
Notes: “Pedro was the No. 1 runner for all divisions in the state who improved the most. He was running in the 21s last year and this year finished in the 18s, so he improved by more than two minutes almost three. The reason for that is because he ran every day and just kept on running. Even since we’ve been done with the season, I’ve seen him running down the road a few times, even with soccer going on.”
— Jim Murphy,
Marathon coach
Rault Maska
Coral Shores, Junior
Notes: “Rault was our most ambitious runner, always excited to be at practice and helping everybody stay motivated even before we knew if we were going to have a season. He was a team captain and I was proud he was. Rault was a great leader and a big part of how others found their success.”
— Gabe Suarez,
Coral Shores coach
Simon Gutierrez
Coral Shores, Sophomore
Notes: “Simon was my most consistent runner. He always pushes and challenges others to run faster, train more, and remember to enjoy the sport because in the end it’s just you versus the clock. I was proud to say he was one of our team captains.”
— Gabe Suarez,
Coral Shores coach
Corbin Hill
Key West, Freshman
Notes: “Corbin was using cross trainers in the regional meet and still came in under 20 minutes. Because of COVID-19 he found more time to run and the more he did the more he liked it. Because of that, he was able to outrun many of the guys that had already been there and we are really proud of the way he competed all year and grew to the end of the season.”
— Paul Volero,
Key West Coach