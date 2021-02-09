As the final seconds ticked off the game clock during Friday evening’s District 16-4A Championship, Key West High junior guard Mohina Rahkmonova launched the basketball into the rafters of the Gulliver Prep gymnasium.
By the time it back down onto the hardwood, the celebration had begun for the Lady Conchs as they secured a 70-37 victory against St. Brendan on Friday night to claim the school’s first championship trophy in 30 seasons.
“It has been a long time since Key West has won the district championship, so there was some celebration going on in the fourth quarter,” said Lady Conchs coach Shontea McLeod. “I woke up [Sunday] thinking this had to be a dream. But it is reality and I am still crying because it’s just a joyful feeling and to feel that with this group of girls just makes me ecstatic.”
Like the previous four contests, Key West left no doubt they were in full control of the game, taking a 20-13 advantage by the end of the first and broke that open for a 16-point lead, 34-18, by halftime.
“It helped us to stay the first half of the Coral Shores and St. Brendan game, and when we compared to the film from the first time we played them we could tell it was a totally different team,” McLeod said about St. Brendan. “St. Brendan played a great game, but we really wanted it. Every day since we’ve been back from break they’ve been asking about it.”
In fact, McLeod admitted she was worried they overhyped themselves leading up to the game, as during Thursday’s practice she said they looked “sluggish.” Instead, the Lady Conchs beat the Sabres by 14 more than in their regular-season meeting.
“The difference from that game and the district championship was totally a complete transformation,” said McLeod, whose team won the first meeting 55-53.
In the win, Alyssa McRae bucketed 28 points, Mohina Rahkmonova added 18 and Jenkavia harper had 16 to lead the Conch scorers. Also getting on the board were Aubrey Hunter with three, Miesha Hernandez with two and Sarah Centonze with four.
“Sarah gave her all, she had block shots, she had assists and steals,” said McLeod. “She played most of the game and it just a totally different Sarah. She did an awesome job.”
The victory secures Key West’s first home playoff game since 1990, which Key West lost to Hallandale, who also eliminated Key West in 1991. 1990 and 1991 were the Conchs’ only other two district titles in school history.
“It’s a long time coming for the girls,” said McLeod, whose team will host IMater, which lost its district title game to Pace, 61-15, in the Region 4-4A quarterfinals on Thursday at 7 p.m. “We can’t go in there and look at the score, we have to go in there and make our own history.”
That’s what was made when Rahkomonova tossed the ball into the air on Friday, snapping a 30-year championship drought.
“When she threw the ball up, we all just celebrated and the fans came off the bleachers,” said McLeod. “It was just so sweet for them and they enjoyed the moment.
“We expected this could be history in the making for them and they really wanted it,” added the coach who expressed it was hard work and dedication that paid off with the title. “Everyone, down to the second-string, gave their all and I think going into districts, when we had our overnights stay, it just clicked and even us as coaches were amazed.”