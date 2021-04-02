For the seventh time this season, the Key West High baseball team had the potential go-ahead or even game-winning run in scoring position, or at least on base, again on Wednesday afternoon at Columbus High in Miami.
The Conchs actually had two runners in scoring position this time around, after another gem tossed by team ace Michael Alfonso, but once again Key West was unable to complete the comeback, suffering its fifth one-run loss of the season.
“We’ve had our shot, we’ve had our shot to win them all, and that’s a big difference in our record,” said Henriquez. “We could easily be 12-4, if we knew how to close games out, but instead we are 5-11. It’s tough because, just like [Wednesday], we are right in every one of those games.”
Taking another tough-luck loss, Alfonso has now been defeated in four of those one-run ball games, after he tossed another complete game allowing the five runs, three earned, on six hits and no walks, while striking out six against 7A Columbus.
“We had a chance and in that sixth I knew we couldn’t let up another run, because playing for two runs in the next inning was going to be tough, so I went out to the mound to give him a breather,” said Henriquez.
It seemed to work as Alfonso induced a pop fly, but the sure out was dropped by the Conchs to give the Explorers the two-run lead.
Key West did score in the bottom of the seventh on a single by Daniel Varela, sending home Preston Herce who had doubled, but Varela would be stranded at third when the final out was recorded by Columbus.
“We left a lot of men on base and runners on third who should have scored,” said Henriquez.
Key West actually scored in its first at-bat when Herce singled and touched home on a double by Landon Lowe, who has now reached base safely in every game this season and has a hit in 11 games, including 11 hits in the Conchs’ last 6 games.
Lowe, who came around to score in the first on a Trevor Zuelch single, had two more hits on Wednesday, while also with base knocks were Kia Smith and Logan Pellicer, who made his return to the lineup after missing the last eight games with a back injury.
Despite dropping a third straight, Henriquez expressed he did find a silver lining in the final score.
“I told them this was the first time we competed here in three years, which was good, but now the real deal is we should have won [Wednesday] in a game Michael Alfonso went out and dealt again. We need to be able to support his lead and help him,” said Henriquez. “We have to find the right guys who can put the ball in play. Right now we really only have about three innings’ worth of at-bats to drive people in even though theoretically we are supposed to have seven innings to bring in some runs.”
It will not get any easier for Key West to find that correct lineup as a 14-1 Hernando team comes to Rex Weech Field for a two-game set on Friday and Saturday, April 2-3, with a pair of 7:30 p.m. first pitches. Lucky Barroso will receive the start on the mound Friday and Jacob Burnham will go to the hill on Saturday, but the coach noted it is a short leash for everyone as they try to figure out the rotation.
“We still have to try take the time to find a set lineup and the right combination of guys we can go with in the district,” said Henriquez, noting the district tournament is set to begin on April 27. “We want to make it out of the districts and see what we can do from there. You never know what can happen, I’m just hoping all these growing pains and learning curves start to go away and the guys start to step up and come through for us.”
In order to do that, the coach expressed everybody has to take accountability for the 5-11 mark this season, including himself, in hopes they still have time to make the turnaround. He also conveyed he will continue to keep changing the game plan until he finds one that works.
“I just hope, as hard as these kids have worked, at some point all this hard work will start to pay off,” said Henriquez. “They have been working hard for four hours a day year-round. I know they are young, but I think they have enough ability that at one point the learning curve hits the wall and it’s time to put up.”