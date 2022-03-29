With seven home runs in a two-minute period during the Home Run Derby of the Key West Spring Break Invitational, the Conchs’ Preston Herce advanced himself to the finals where he faced off against Westminster Christian’s Sal Stewart, who in the semifinals parked 23 long balls out of Rex Weech Field. The Conchs senior hit three more homers during the one-minute timed finals, nowhere enough to content with the Warriors’ power hitter, who by the end of the event had hit four times as many balls over the fence — some well beyond the left-field scoreboard — which was all a part of the three-day tournament hosted at the Key West stadium.
In total, six games were played at the Rex in the three days of action, two per day, with Westminster going unbeaten to claim the title, while Key West, North Fort Myers and John Carroll Catholic all finished 1-2. The Rams defeated the Red Raiders, 15-3, to begin the action on Thursday, proceeded by the Conchs suffering a hard-luck 2-1 loss to the Warriors on Thursday, March 24. Key West finished the tournament with a 5-3 win against John Carroll on Friday, but on Saturday could not hold onto an early four-run advantage losing to North Fort Myers, 6-5.
Westminster claimed the tournament title by beating North Fort Myers, 11-2, on Friday, and John Carroll, 5-4 in extra innings, on Saturday, and in the opener against Key West never led until a six-inning run put them in front. The Conchs scored on a two-out rally in the second inning against the Warriors when Anden Rady tripled and scored on a passed ball.
Key West starter Andris “Lucky” Barroso would keep his team in front until the fourth, when Westminster tied the game on a trio of singles, which was the way the game would remain until the sixth as neither team had a runner get past first base over the next two frames. In the sixth, a single, walk and sacrifice fly brought home the eventual game-winner for the Warriors, leaving Barroso, who went six-strong allowing two runs on seven hits, two walks, while striking out three.
Key West would load the bases in the bottom of the sixth but could not produce a clutch hit — collecting only three total in the game from Herce, Jack Haggard and the triple by Rady — leaving Westminster in the lead and the eventual victory.
A night later, it was Key West that needed to rally, as John Carroll took the 2-0 advantage in the second, but after that Conchs starter Felix Ong would settle in giving up only one more run through his five innings of work, giving up those three runs on five hits, two walks, but he did strike out eight.
That was what the Key West offense needed to be able to rally for the win against Carroll, as Jose Perdigon connected on an RBI single in the fourth and, after falling back behind by a run, the Conchs added three more in the fifth on just one hit, by Herce, as a pair of walks helped load the bases for two ground outs, each sending home a run as well as a wild pitch on a dropped third strike.
Pitching for a second consecutive night, after a scoreless inning against Westminster, Marlin Takovich earned the win by tossing two scoreless innings, allowing just one base runner on a walk and striking out three.
Looking to secure a winning record in its own home tournament as well as wrap up second place in the event, Key West started Saturday’s contest with a pair of runs in each of the first two innings, only to let that lead also slip away when North Fort Myers crossed home three times in the third and then held off the Conchs for the one-run victory. Key West began the game with a 1-2-3 inning and then a single by Kai Smith, who was brought home on a base knock by Herce, who also scored on a wild pitch.
A walk, wild pitch and error loaded the bases for Key West in the second, and a throwing error scored two more in the second, for the four-run lead, but from there the Red Raiders began to chip away at the lead, making it just one run entering the fifth. Herce single-handily padded the Conchs’ advantage in the fifth when he walked, stole second and then took third and home on a wild pitch, but the two-run lead proved to be too little, as the Red Raiders touched home three times in the sixth, on two hits.
Key West had its chances to even the game or retake the lead, loading the bases in the sixth and putting a runner in scoring position in the seventh, none of whom were able to come home, leaving the Conchs a run short of a winning record in their home event.
The two losses are as many as the Conchs had in their first eight home games of the season, but Key West will have a short memory as they turn around to take Academy of the Lakes at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, at The Rex before starting a home-and-away series on Thursday, March 31, at Founders Park in Islamorada against Coral Shores at 6:30 p.m. and Friday, April 1, back in Key West once again against the Hurricanes at 7:30 p.m.