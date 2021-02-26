Finally back on the field as a unit for the first time since March 13, the Marathon High softball team, which had the longest wait of any Monroe County squad, and coach Kevin Freeman admitted there was some tensions for the season opener on Tuesday at Westwood Christian.
“Even our veteran players admitted to being a little nervous before their first at-bat,” said Freeman.
Despite that, the Lady ’Fins, who were ranked No. 2 in Class 3A when the 2020 season was shut down, showed little to no signs that the time off affected their play as Marathon cruised to a 16-0 mercy-rule victory in just four innings.
“It was finally good to get our first game out of the way,” said Freeman. “It seemed like forever ago that we played our last game, last year, before everything changed.”
On the field, not much changed for the Dolphins as senior Sarah Paskiewicz sparked her squad in the first inning with a double before scoring on a double by Cecily Ozbun.
That one run would have been enough for Ozbun on the mound as she walked the first two batters she faced but got out of the jam when she started a double play and then proceeded to strike out six of the next nine batters she faced, all sitting down in order.
The senior made sure it would be enough as she also connected on a three-run home run in the second, for a 5-0 lead and, after shutting down the Warriors in order in the bottom of the second, the Dolphins added nine more in the third. In the at-bat, freshman Kiki Hewlett got her first varsity hit, the first of two, with a double and was followed by a single by eighth-grader Dakota Coleman. Paskiewicz singled, scoring both the underclassmen, while sophomore Aliyah Gonzalez also singled to bring in two more runs.
The Lady ’Fins also received back-to-back home runs from Paskiewicz and Kayla Sipe, while junior Sarah Kratzert also singled twice and scored, on a wild pitch, in the win.
“It was a good game to start the season with as everyone contributed,” said Freeman, whose team, after waiting nearly a year to return to action, play just four games in the first two weeks of the season before playing four the following week. Up next, Marathon is at Keys Gate on Friday, Feb. 26, at 6 p.m.