When the Key West High boys lacrosse team takes the field Saturday, March 6, at 2 p.m. against Ransom Everglades, it would have been 364 days since the last time they were able to play in the friendly confines of the Back Yard.
That, by far, was the longest wait for any of the teams to make their 2021 home debut, especially considering the anticipation of playing on their newly remodeled home turf.
“Oh, they are so excited, to the point we chose for Ransom to open it for their senior parents only, so that way we can get most of the spectators to be for the home crowd, for sure,” said Key West coach Alberto Piceno. “It’s all about the seniors on all teams, so I really want those seniors to be watched in their last season, knowing like we learned last season at any point it could come to an end in either side.”
While the Conchs’ second-year coach admitted he is as excited as his players to be finally making their home debut, he expressed that their focus on avenging their first loss at Ransom, 5-1, just a week ago, Saturday, Feb, 27.
“If they beat us by four then, we need to get that goal differential back in our favor,” said Piceno, adding in order to beat the Raiders they will need to better possess and clear the ball. “We just need a little more discipline.”
The coach explained that he expects Ransom to press on offense, as they did in the first meeting, and he hopes this time around his squad can stay settled the entire contest.
“Last game there were things we found that worked, and I think if we do what we’ve done in practice it will be a nice game,” said Piceno. “The boys know that and they are just looking for a way to flip that personal switch.”
The coach re-stressed that holding the ball will be huge, because it will limit the pressure on the defense, which came ino play during a 10-4 loss to Westminster on Wednesday afternoon.
“If we have to play come back and play a lot of defense, mistakes are bound to happen because you can only execute perfect defense for so long before something breaks down,” said Piceno.
In the most recent loss, the coach explained that with his team trailing 5-3 entering the fourth, the defense decided to go for the victory, which backfired as they were outscored 5-1 in the quarter.
“I think we started to play a desperation game too early , when we had the whole fourth quarter to go,” said Piceno. “It was tough after we played so disciplined the first three quarters.
“The defenders who made the mistakes have owned it, they told everyone it was their fault for going for the ball, and that’s how the three mistakes were made, because they got us unsettled,” the coach added. “They executed on our mistakes well.”
He also said that Westminster’s defense concentrated on stopping the front line of the Key West attack, which forced the Conchs to move around players in the loss.
“We had to get creative and switch some of them out and get them to space in the midfield,” said the Conchs coach. “It worked only for so long before Westminster adjusted again and put us into position to make the mistakes we couldn’t overcome.”
Key West was ahead 1-0 in the first on a goal by Reese Holtkamp, but Westminster responded with three unanswered scores before the Conchs had Paul Crespo and Holtkamp put the ball in the back for the net to make it 3 all. From there it was the Falcons who took control of the game, netting the next four goals before Key West ended the run with a Dylan Olive score in the fourth quarter. That would be the final time the Conchs found the back of the net.
“It was a very nice game for about three quarters, but we made a few mistakes at that point that allowed them to really score,’ said Piceno. “The way I see it is that our juniors haven’t had much exposure, because last year with COVID and then then the year before was their freshman season, so they didn’t get to play much then, so they are just starting to learn how to get a bit more involved. So it’s a lot to ask of them, but they either embrace it or they don’t. I think they want to, they just haven’t turned the switch on yet.”
After spending the first five games on the road and having to wait a day shy of a year to play on a newly remodeled home field, Piceno voiced that he hopes this will help find that spark.
“It’s a beautiful field and [we] have been practicing on it since the beginning of the season, so they know how it feels, so they definitely can’t wait to get out there,” said Piceno. “We knew if we wanted to play this year, it was either just play the district teams, which is six of us, so it would have been five at home and five away, or if we wanted more games we were going to have to be on the road a lot. It will even out and maybe next year we will get a few more home games, so we will take what we can get this year.”