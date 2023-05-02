The rankings speak for themselves, No. 1 in Region 4-4A, No. 2 in Class 4A, No. 6 in all of the Miami-Dade area, and No. 22 overall in the state of Florida, the Key West High baseball team has done everything it needed to do during the regular season — including sweeping Miami High 12-1 and 11-1 on Friday and Saturday, April 28-29 — to be in proper position for the postseason.
Now it’s time to go win, with the second season beginning for Key West on Tuesday, May 2, during the District 16-4A semifinal against the winner of No. 4 Killian and No. 5 South Miami at 6:30 p.m. The two potential opponents for the Conchs have meet once this season prior, with the Cougars winning that matchup, thus the reason they are the home team in the quarterfinals on Monday, despite having an 8-11 mark on the season and the Cobras 9-9.
Killian also faced off with Key West this season during the Prospect Select Spring Break Invitational, with the Conchs winning that one 9-8, which is part of Key West’s 14 wins in the final 16 games of the regular season. In the final series at the Rex this season, despite the lopsided final scores, the Conchs actually trailed after two complete in the first game before breaking open for six runs in the third and six more in the fifth, collecting 13 hits on three singles by Anthony Lariz, a double a base hit by Mikey Greenberg, two base raps by Noah Burnham, Jack Haggard and Anden Rady, and one each from Wyatt Kuhn and Sam Holland.
After giving up the unearned run in the first, Andris “Lucky” Barroso allowed just two more hits and tallied eight strikeouts with just one walk through four frames and Marlin Takovich — both celebrating Senior Night along with Haggard, Rady, Kuhn, and Gabe Williams — tossed the scoreless fifth, striking out two and walking two.
Another fifth-inning, six-run outburst ended things early again for Key West on Saturday, after opening a five-run lead through three on hits by Greenberg, Kuhn, Rady, triple by Williams, two-run inside-the-park home run by Holland and a sacrifice fly by Anthony Lariz.
In total, Key West had nine hits in the game, Greenberg and Kuhn with a pair, and Caden Pichardo with a two-run knock during the sixth-run sixth that was highlighted by four walks and three hit batters, while Felix Ong, with four strikeouts in two innings, Hunter White with one strike out in his one inning, and Jacob Burnham, who also had four Ks in two frames, did not give up a hit in the game.
With the win, Key West enters the postseason having won nine of 10 and is the No. 1 seed in the District 16-4A tournament, hosted by St. Brendan this season, with the finals to be played on Thursday, May 4, at 7 p.m.