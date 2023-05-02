The rankings speak for themselves, No. 1 in Region 4-4A, No. 2 in Class 4A, No. 6 in all of the Miami-Dade area, and No. 22 overall in the state of Florida, the Key West High baseball team has done everything it needed to do during the regular season — including sweeping Miami High 12-1 and 11-1 on Friday and Saturday, April 28-29 — to be in proper position for the postseason.

Now it’s time to go win, with the second season beginning for Key West on Tuesday, May 2, during the District 16-4A semifinal against the winner of No. 4 Killian and No. 5 South Miami at 6:30 p.m. The two potential opponents for the Conchs have meet once this season prior, with the Cougars winning that matchup, thus the reason they are the home team in the quarterfinals on Monday, despite having an 8-11 mark on the season and the Cobras 9-9.

