After a truncated season in 2020, longtime Key West High swim coach Lori Bosco was eager to get her athletes back in the water for the new campaign.
On Saturday afternoon at The College of the Florida Keys Aquatics Center, the Conchs welcomed Archbishop McCarthy to the pool for the first of what Bosco hopes will be eight scheduled home meets.
Last year, McCarthy was the only team that ventured to Key West for a swim meet. After that, the Conchs had a couple virtual meets but did travel to the mainland for the district and regional meets.
In 2020, the Mavericks upended the Lady Conchs, but just eked by the Key West boys teams with a two-point advantage.
Going into the meet on Saturday, Bosco, now in her 25th year as head coach, had one goal, which was to top the McCarthy boys team. After all the diving, splashing and dashing, the Key West boys reached that goal with a 91-79 victory over the Mavs. The Lady Conchs did not fare as well with a 130-40 loss.
Obviously, Bosco wanted to get back to near-normal.
“I wanted more in-person meets. The kids just did not get up and race for the virtual meets, so that was one of my major goals,” explained Bosco. “Last year, we had four practices per day and the kids did not get to know each other. I had so many kids; I could only swim four kids per lane because of COVID-19. This year, it is so great to practice together. It’s looking like what it used to be, which is really exciting. I was hoping to get back to kind of the way it was.”
The coach said the strength of the boys’ win was in the relays.
“In the boys medley relay, we pulled second, which was a big score. You only get points for the top two relay teams and it helped us close the gap on them,” she explained. “In the boys 200-yard freestyle, we got the top two spots, which got us 12 points. Although they pulled a first and third in the 400-freestyle relay, we broke it up with a second-place finish.”
In individual events, A.J. Smith and Lucas Montiel took first and second, respectively, in the 50-yard freestyle, and the Key West boys took the top three spots in the breaststroke. Newcomer Russell Hoyt swam to a first, followed by Alex Robertson and Jonathan Gvili with a third-place finish.
“Russell Hoyt, who is a senior, just moved here from another program. He was a water polo player and he took first in the boys 200 IM. He’s very strong and his younger brother Jeffrey took third in 200 free and took fourth in the 100 free. He’s an up-and-coming swimmer,” said Bosco. “I told the boys it’s about everyone contributing. This team only beat us by two points last year, so we really wanted to win it this year.”
Smith, a sophomore, was first in the 50- and 100-yard free and was on the second-place 400-yard freestyle relay team. Montiel, a junior, pulled second in the 200 freestyle and junior John Searcy helped the boys take second place in the medley relay, and he was second in the 100-yard butterfly and was on the first-place 200-yard freestyle relay squad.
The Lady Conchs had big performances, taking second in the medley relay led by sophomore Katelyn Noss, who also took second in the 100-yard backstroke. Lady Conchs junior Alicia Bahari finished third in the girls 200-yard freestyle; Daniela Mikesz finished with second in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events and the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Serena Sander, Isabella Johnson, Noss and Mikesz broke up the Mavs’ sweep in the race.
It had been a year since the Conchs competed in an in-person event. Bosco said this team is different than in past seasons.
“You watch these kids grow — they have gotten so much better in the water,” said Bosco. “This is going to be a good guy year. The girls are working hard and they will get there. Although it’s not one of our biggest teams with 20 girls and 23 boys, it’s a very manageable team. This team has great dynamics.”
Listening to her swimmers, Bosco and assistant coach Sarah Maschal said the team really wants to get better.
“Some years the kids want to goof off a lot, but this year when I say get in the water, they say, ‘OK coach.’ They really want to help each other get better” said Bosco. They’re working really well in the practices, and they’re getting really excited about the season.”