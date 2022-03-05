There were medals all around for the three Monroe County matsmen who qualified for the FHSAA 1A State Finals, which began wrestling on Thursday, March 3, at the Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, as the two Conchs, Zach Lewicki and Andre Otto, along with the lone Hurricanes wrestler, Vincent Biondoletti, were still in contention on Friday, March 5.
In fact, Lewicki, in the 195-pound weight class, won his first three matches, pinning his opening-round opponent, Marcus Lopez of Lemon Bay, just 51 seconds into the match and in the quarters also scored a pinfall against David Mercado, of North Bay Haven, who entered the match with just one loss in 53 matches this season.
That set up Lewicki in the semifinals against Jensen Beach’s Matt O’Hara, who the Key West matsmen bested a week earlier in the Region 4-1A Finals, and once again topped his opponent, 3-0, guaranteeing at least a silver medal.
Like his Conch teammate, Otto also won his opener of the heavyweight class by pinning Nick Lee, of South Walton High, in the first period, but the Key West junior could not maintain in the championship bracket, losing his next match via a pin, but followed with his own pin just 47 seconds into the wrestle backs versus Baker County’s Chase Crews. The victory claimed Otto, at worst, a berth in the eighth-place match, which this season came with a medal.
Despite going the long way, suffering a loss in the opening round of the 106-pound weight class, Biodoletti also garnered himself at least a shot at seventh place, if not better depending on his consolation rounds, after winning his next two matches. The Hurricanes senior followed his loss in a 6-2 decision with a 13-5 major win versus Hernand Pinto, of Dunedin, and a 10-3 victory against Nate Varley, of Sarasota Military Academy, moving Biondoletti into medal contention.
Biodoletti and Otto still had one match remaining in the consolation bracket on Friday, with a victory advancing them closer toward a third-place match, which will be contested on Saturday. Lewicki will contend for the state championship against defending champion Mikey Tal Shahar on Sunday to close out the three-day event on Saturday.