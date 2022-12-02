Allen Perez

Through the first two games of the season, Allen is averaging a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 2.5 steals, shooting at a 66.7% clip from 2-point range and 44.4% from beyond the arc while playing 18 minutes per game.
Allen has also been accepted to Rollins College where he hopes to walk on for basketball next season, and in the season opener dished out a career-best eight asissts in a Coral Shores 78-24 victory against Mater Academy Bay.
Honorable Mention
Ayden Lane
Coral Shores, sophomore, basketball
Stepping into a starting role with several players missing from the Hurricanes lineup, Ayden averaged 11 points, six rebounds, three steals and a block during a pair of Coral Shores victories.
Kathryn Smith
Key West, senior, soccer
Kathryn netted a hat trick to lead the Lady Conchs to a win at Lemon Bay.
Mackenzie Budi
Marathon, freshman, soccer
With a pair of goals, Mackenzie helped the Lady ‘Fins eclipse their win total from last season during a 5-1 victory against Mater Academy Bay.
Carley Giron
Marathon, sixth grade, middle school soccer
With a hat trick, Carley was the driving force for the little Lady ‘Fins during a 5-0 victory against Florida Christian.
James Osborne
Key West, freshman, basketball
In his first game as part of the Key West High basketball team, the freshman led the Conchs with 14 points.
Deashawn Holmes
Marathon, freshman, basketball
During his first varsity game, Deashawn dropped in 10 point to go along with six rebounds and two blocks during a 51-33 loss.
Kaden Weinstock
Coral Shores, senior, soccer
The Hurricanes starting goalkeeper was excellent in net helping his squad return from the Thanksgiving break with a pair of victories against Marathon and Monsignor Pace, allowing just three goals in two matches.
Karel Bublak
Key West, senior, soccer
Karel stepped up, “big time” according to his coach, during a 2-1 victory against Boca Raton, the senior made six save while also intervening on five cross.
Fisher Coleman-Sayer
Marathon, senior, golf
Fisher signed a National Letter of Intent to play golf next season at Mount St. Mary’s.