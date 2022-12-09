No matter the circumstance, Key West High cross country coach Keara McGraw always noticed Caylaa Makimaa had a smile on her face.
“And running is not usually a happy, smiling sport until you are across that finish line,” said McGraw.
But with the times Makimaa managed to run this season, the Conchs sophomore had plenty to grin about as she guided an inexperienced squad to the FHSAA Region 4-2A Finals after she personally claimed a 17th-place finish at the District 16-2A Finals en route to being named the Keys Auto Center’s All-Monroe County Athlete of the Year.
“I knew it was a very young team with only two previous cross country runners, so we were in a building year from a culture and team standpoint,” said McGraw. “Caylaa set a great example as one of those returning runners. She was one of our team captains this year as a sophomore and the girls all realized early on that if they paced off Caylaa’s workouts, the best they could manage, they we would all grow and have a good season, which they all did a great job of doing.”
While all of the Key West team was trying to chase down their sophomore captain this season, she had a new challenge of figuring out how to run on her own, but McGraw expressed Makimaa is a great athlete to coach, which helped her learn quickly how to take on her new role.
“She listens to what you are saying and works hard,” said McGraw. “She doesn’t blow off her workouts.”
In order to make sure Makimaa would run alone, McGraw would split time between the Lady Conchs’ lead runner before falling back to the pack.
“Caylaa is quiet and I could tell she wanted to improve over the season, but she’s never overly hard on herself, so we just set the expectation that every week we get a little bit better and each race we try to take something away from it, which I think she did,” said McGraw. “She had a couple of races that didn’t go as planned, but it can be tough to run down here because it’s hot. It was a matter of learning to balance those things, with her own expectations and she did a really good job with that.”
Despite having a lack of experience to begin the season, by following Makimaa’s pace, the Lady Conchs would race to an eighth-place finish during the District 16-2A Championships, which qualified the team for the Region 4-2A Championships. As for the Key West leader, she would run a personal best of 22 minutes and 28 seconds at the district meet, which was good for 17th place.
“She has run that course a lot of times, so it was great to finally have a great race there and it was at the right time of the season,” McGraw said about the district meet that was held at Larry and Penny Thompson Park.
A week later Makimaa sent a new personal record in the regional finals in 20 minutes and 36 seconds, moving her to fourth in the Key West High history books for all-time 5Ks, but it was not enough to advance to the State Championships as she finished in 23rd place — two individual qualifiers away from a berth in states.
“It was a phenomenal race for Caylaa at regionals, I was crying, I think coach (Mark) Coleman was crying, she ran so amazing and did exactly what she needed to do,” said McGraw. “We will continue to build off it.”
In fact, the coach is hoping Makimaa’s season is just the start of building a stronger team because as McGraw is always reiterating to the Lady Conchs, “if you can see her you can beat her,” which, in turn, is the driving point to keep everyone striving to be better.
“We had some talks during our long ride home from regionals about what every one wants to do this track season and into the offseason,” said the coach, pointing out the entire girls team had a personal record at the final meet of the season. “I think they all now have their eyes on getting their mile times down in track, and so far they have all been showing up to the offseason workouts and getting it done.”
As for Makimaa, knowing she comes from a family of runners, McGraw certain believes there is plenty of untapped potential to come during the final two seasons.
“I think there’s a lot more because she’s literally smiling after running a 5K, so we can find that next level,” said McGraw. “Because she is always smiling, it’s tough to tell if things are not going well, but I definitely know there’s more in there.”