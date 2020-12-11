Q: When did you start playing your sports?
A: Track, it will be my first season to help with soccer and for soccer, I’ve been playing since I was 6.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I did lacrosse one year in middle school.
Q: What prompted you to stick with just soccer?
A: I’m from a Hispanic family. You have to play soccer, if not it’s work and school, and I’d rather do all three.
Q: Why did you decide to add track your senior year?
A: Really running for me is about releasing stress and I like just thinking about running.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: I practice, five days a week, Monday through Friday, for about two hours a day.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: Only for two months during summer.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: In-season it’s more productive and active. In the offseason it’s either you do it or not and it’s a 50-50 chance you get lazy and eat a lot.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: To me, I believe starting this year and last, that academics is more important because they can take you to a brighter future. Sports you either become pro or you end in college.
Q: Are the two close in ranking in life importance?
A: Oh yeah.
Q: In what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’m not, I just work hard. Anything you are gifted in, you have to work hard for it.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Leadership, responsibility, communication, fearlessness. Also your IQ in both academics and soccer.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, to be able to pass everything for my graduation requirements and keep my GPA up. For soccer, score plenty of goals, it would be great to get a school record.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: Once I turn 18 start my own Tony’s Landscaping business and build from there, from scratch, and make a big business out of it.
Q: What is something you would want to do every day?
A: I would like to spend time with my family, because they are not there forever. I didn’t have enough time to spend with my grandma, so I want to spend that quality time with my family. It’s all about the memories.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: This past Thursday when I scored my first high school goal against Mater Lakes. It felt amazing and something I want to pursue and try even harder to score more goals because the hard work paid off.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Coach Marc (Pierre) a lot. He has helped me academically a lot, and with soccer too, and all the coaches at soccer, then also coach (Al) Difabio too. He was my middle school PE teacher, but instead of being my coach he was there as pretty much a family member. I look at his as if he was family, because he has been there for me a lot.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Once you start in high school, make sure you focus on school. Also have fun, go to some parties, because it’s only temporary because in life you are not always going to have time to party. You are going to have family and responsibilities and that’s what you have to do.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: To never give up. I’ve wanted to give up multiple times, but never giving up has been good for me.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — to your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: That will be hard for me because playing this sport motivates me every day to get up early and go train or go for a jog, or look at highlights from old games. Knowing how this has helped me go from a small 145 to now being 157 (pounds), and staying fit, it will take me a good bit of time to think about all the memories I had on this field.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Spain, which is my parents’ country, and New York because that’s where I was born.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Only hobbies I have are my two jobs.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Trying to do school and soccer at the same time and then work as well, but it’s something you have to sacrifice, your fun time, in order to be better. If you want to do anything successfully in life, you have to sacrifice something along the way.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Spend that hour with my family. My siblings mostly, because I don’t see them much and that one hour will help with our bond and I could help them academically or in sports. Whatever they would want to do.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: Not at the moment.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Yes, no matter the size, because you have to start from somewhere. It would be great to start at DI, but I’d take anything even if it was a Division III. Whatever I would get I’d try to make it into a bigger thing.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Yeah, a little bit of everything. Once you step off from high school and go into college, it plays a lot different and much more physical. You need a new IQ and something I’m trying to do every day.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s a great place to come as a tourist for partying, especially on Duval Street. There’s always something going on in Key West, it’s never silent.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Chipotle cheesesteak quesadilla from Wing Masters. I’ve been living next to them for 17 years and I go into there every day.
Q: You talked about wanting to start you own landscaping business. Where did that idea come from?
A: In the morning I work with a landscaping business at Sunset Key and is something I’ve been doing since I was a little kid and something I’m interested in. I like to come up with new ideas on how to cut a shurb or bush. I also like that I’d be working for myself and not someone else. I really think it will be the best for me in the future.