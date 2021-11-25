The Arnold W. Dunlap Memorial Scholarship is dedicated to the memory of the Key West High School graduate who loved wrestling and firefighting. Assisting in keeping those passions alive for others are, from left, Arnold’s dad, Brian Dunlap, a retired Key West firefighter (local Chapter 1444); Antonio Guieb, with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office; mother, Susana Rivero; Lydia Estenoz, Key West High School College Counselor; Andre and Angelo Guieb, Key West firefighters; and John Torres, also a Key West firefighter.
The Arnold W. Dunlap Memorial Scholarship is dedicated to the memory of the Key West High School graduate and two of the things he loved the most: wrestling and firefighting. Arnold was always passionate about everything he did. Growing up, he wrestled alongside his brothers. He loved to wrestle because of his competitive spirit, but also because he enjoyed improving through training and pushing past adversity. Ultimately, he wanted to see himself win.
Arnold was popular at wrestling tournaments throughout the state, not only for his wrestling skills but also for his friendly, easy-going attitude. Another one of Arnold’s passions was firefighting, a profession that runs deep in his family with a legacy of men serving in the line of duty: his father, Brian Dunlap, is a retired Key West firefighter; and his two brothers Angelo Guieb and Andre Guieb are also firefighters. Another brother, Antonio Guieb, works for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Additionally, his cousin is also a firefighter in Key West.
Next year will mark the fourth year of awarding the Arnold W. Dunlap Firefighting and Wrestling Scholarship to honor two students graduating from the KWHS Fire Academy who plan on pursuing a career in firefighting and/or are involved in the Key West High School Wrestling Team.
Last school year’s recipients from the Class of 2021 were Brent Bishop and Max Ryan, who each received a $1,000 scholarship award.
This year, despite the difficulty of fundraising during a pandemic, the family was able to raise more than $7,000 through an annual golf tournament and community donations, bringing the scholarship fund total to more than $13,000. Anyone interested in donating to the Arnold W. Dunlap Scholarship can contact Key West High School College Counselor Lydia Estenoz by calling 305-293-1549 or emailing Lydia.estenoz@keysschools.com.