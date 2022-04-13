Sixteen at large bids are still to be determined for the Florida High School Athletic Association’s boys weightlifting 1A state finals. Those are available for the top 16 lifters from the region tournament, who did not claim first in their weight class. While there are several members of the Coral Shores and Marathon squads still waiting to see if they qualified for one of those berths, the Hurricanes’ Xayver Arrington does not need to worry as he claimed the title in both the traditional (the clean and jerk and bench press) and snatch of the unlimited weight class during the Region 4-1A Finals on Saturday, April 9, at Lemon Bay High.
With a combined total of 635 pounds, lifting 345 pounds on the bench press and 290 in the clean and jerk, Arrington bested the weight class runner up by 35 pounds to claim the traditional title and followed with a snatch of 210 pounds to the for first but he won the tiebreaker — as the Hurricanes junior weighed-in at only 276 pounds which was 20 pound lighter than the eventual runner up.
While Arrington is the only Monroe County athlete guaranteed a berth into the 1A State Finals, but the 199-pounders from the Keys are all top contenders to garner one of the at-large bids. Marathon’s Yuni De Leon placed second in the snatch and traditional, just ahead of teammate Malachai Hawkins, who was fourth in the traditional lifts and sixth in the snatch, and Coral Shores’ Dantay Diorio, who was third in both categories.
Other top finishers included, the Hurricanes’ Daniel Warrington, who was fourth at 119-pounds in the snatch, Marathon’s Cody Roberts, who was fifth in the traditional at 129 pounds, Coral Shores’ Sebastian Mollineda was fourth and Marathon’s Alex Peddomo was fifth in the traditional, and fourth in the snatch at 139 pounds, snd at 154 pounds Victor Segura was sixth in traditional, and the Hurricanes’ Orlando Pera was fifth and Zande Wolfgramm was sixth in the snatch, the Dolphins’ Sean Hale was fifth at 169 pounds in traditional, Thomas Eubanks was sixth in traditional and seventh in the snatch at 183 pounds, the ’Fins 219 pounders Brody Vandervoort was sixth and Tanner Roos was sixth in the snatch and Joey Caputo was seventh in traditional and sixth in the snatch at 238 pounds.
Arrington’s top finishes helped Coral Shores place fourth in the traditional team standings and sixth in the snatch while Marathon was ninth in the stanch and sixth in the traditional lifts. The 16 at-large bis will be determined once all the 1A regional tournaments are complete, with the 1A State Finals set to be held on April 22 at Port St. Joes High.