Xayver Arrington made Florida Keys history last season, becoming the first athlete from the Monroe County school district to claim a state championship in weightlifting.

He is back in the postseason hunt this year, looking for a second-straight title after claiming first place in the traditional and Olympic lifts during both the District 16-1A and Region 4-1A Championship. He will be joined by three Coral Shores teammates all looking to earn their permanent spot in the school’s history books, alongside Arrington, during the FHSAA 1A State Championships that will be held on Saturday, April 15, at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.

jwcooke@keysnews.com

Tags

Recommended for you