Xayver Arrington made Florida Keys history last season, becoming the first athlete from the Monroe County school district to claim a state championship in weightlifting.
He is back in the postseason hunt this year, looking for a second-straight title after claiming first place in the traditional and Olympic lifts during both the District 16-1A and Region 4-1A Championship. He will be joined by three Coral Shores teammates all looking to earn their permanent spot in the school’s history books, alongside Arrington, during the FHSAA 1A State Championships that will be held on Saturday, April 15, at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.
With a combined total of 570 pounds in the Olympic lifts, 235 in the snatch, and 335 in the clean and jerk, Arrington is the favorite to win a second consecutive state championship, while he is also ranked second overall in the traditional lifts, in which he won the title a season ago, this year coming into the finals with a 695 total with a bench press of 360 pounds in the unlimited weight class.
Despite coming in ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in his weight class, Arrington does not have the best individual standings on his squad, as Julian Juvier has the top combined total in the state in both the lifting categories. In the Olympic lifts, he has a combined 535 pounds, clearing 300 pounds in the clean and jerk and 235 pounds in the snatch, while in the traditional he benched 375 pounds for a 675 combined total, also best in the state in the 238-pound weight class.
Also on the mats Saturday for the Hurricanes will be Dantay Diorio, who is ninth in the 199-pound weight class Olympic lifts with a 425 combined, lifting 245 pounds in the clean and 180 pounds in the snatch, while he missed the cut for the traditional lifts by 10 pounds, while AJ Johnson won the region championship in the Olympics lift with a 430 combined total, 180 in the snatch and 250 in the clean and jerk, to advanced to be seeded 12th in the state at 219 pounds, while he missed the traditional cut by 25 pounds.
The four Hurricane lifters were at the arena for weigh-ins on Friday, April 14, with lifting expected to begin on Saturday at 8 a.m. but the Coral Shores state qualifiers are not expected to take their opportunity at the school’s history book until 1 p.m.