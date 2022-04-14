Despite starting the season with six consecutive victories, Coral Shores High softball coach Lesa Bonne knew the second half of the schedule would certainly challenge her squad. The Hurricanes coach was not wrong as Coral Shores was scheduled to play the likes of SLAM Academy Carrol School of the Sacred Heart as well as participate in Orange Bowl Fastpitch Invitational, upon its return from Spring Break.
Since the 6-0 start to the season, Coral Shores has claimed victory in one of six contests, however, there were some very convincing losses in that span, including a one-run defeat to Gulliver Prep.
The loss to the Raiders was actually the Hurricanes’ second straight loss by just a run, falling 6-5 to Carrollton and then 7-6 to Gulliver, with the second loss a part of the Orange Bowl Fastpitch Invite in which the Key West High softball team was also competing. Coral Shores would finish that event with a 1-3 mark, also losing to TERRA Environmental, 5-1, and Satellite, 11-1, but did produce a comeback rally on Saturday, April 9, for an 8-6 win against Bradcok.
The Hurricanes opened a three-run lead in the victory, scoring a run in each of its first three at-bats, but the Bulldogs rallied for fourth in the next two frames to take a one-run lead into the fifth. Braddock responded with three runs, but Coral Shores had an answer and touched home five times in the fifth, and final frame, to go in front by four. The Bulldogs cut that advantage in half, but the Hurricanes were able to hold onto the two-run win to remain with a winning record.
Now standing at 7-5 overall, Coral Shores could have secured a winning record for the season with a victory on Wednesday, April 13, at Greater Miami Academy, as the Hurricanes have only three games remaining in the regular season. They are scheduled to be back at home on Thursday, April 14, at 4 p.m. against Palmer Trinity and will head south to play at Marathon on Monday, April 18, before beginning play in the South Florida Softball Conference.