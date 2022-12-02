In any role asked by coach Sarah Eckert, the seniors for the Key West High girls volleyball team were there to guide the program, despite the fact the Lady Conchs graduating class of 2023 was comprised of just two players, Sam Ventimiglia and Emi Ichijo. For Eckert, the senior duo brought entirely different components to the game — Ventimiglia more offensive leading the team with her play, while Ichijo was very defensive-minded doing many of the little things as the vocal captain and Lady Conchs’ libero — but the coach furthered as team leaders both seniors brought a confidence to their teammates that, without it, Key West would have not made the FHSAA postseason. Thus, they are both the Keys Citizen’s Keys Auto Center All-Monroe County Co-Players of the Years.

“I feel that the captain sets the tone of the team and how they are going to respond, and the two of them did a phenomenal job stepping up,” said Eckert. “For certain teams, leaders will catch on to certain things and the team will advance faster, and I feel like that happened this year. We had some challenging teams we went against and they embraced the challenge.”

jwcooke@keysnews.com