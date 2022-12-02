In any role asked by coach Sarah Eckert, the seniors for the Key West High girls volleyball team were there to guide the program, despite the fact the Lady Conchs graduating class of 2023 was comprised of just two players, Sam Ventimiglia and Emi Ichijo. For Eckert, the senior duo brought entirely different components to the game — Ventimiglia more offensive leading the team with her play, while Ichijo was very defensive-minded doing many of the little things as the vocal captain and Lady Conchs’ libero — but the coach furthered as team leaders both seniors brought a confidence to their teammates that, without it, Key West would have not made the FHSAA postseason. Thus, they are both the Keys Citizen’s Keys Auto Center All-Monroe County Co-Players of the Years.
“I feel that the captain sets the tone of the team and how they are going to respond, and the two of them did a phenomenal job stepping up,” said Eckert. “For certain teams, leaders will catch on to certain things and the team will advance faster, and I feel like that happened this year. We had some challenging teams we went against and they embraced the challenge.”
Not only did the seniors grow into the role, according to Eckert, but they thrived.
“Instead of me having to tell them that at this point of the JV match you have to go warm up, Sam was already corralling her teammates and were out the door to warm up. So it was the little things that they were on top of. Once they bought in, it just ran smooth and because they knew they needed to take the lead in order to be better prepared, so we are going to do it.”
Once on the court, Ventimiglia was the undoubtable driving force for the Lady Conchs with a team-best kills.
“She trained so hard over the summer and really developed some power,” Eckert said about Ventimiglia. “We didn’t know how much strength she was going to bring to her role and she was hyper-focused on what she needed to do. She went above and beyond.”
It was not just on offense Ventimiglia improved but also on defense as shewas second in dig to Ichijo, as well as in blocks.
“Even as a freshman, she never got flustered, so her mental toughness, her strength is being able to keep her calm no matter how much pressure was on her and deliver,” Eckert said about her senior outside hitter.
While Ventimiglia was the quiet leader, Eckert called Ichijo the team’s spark plug, as she was very vocal on the court, often calling out what was going on the plays and who needed to help. Ichijo also had a Lady Conch-best digs, several game-changing, and also put away several aces on what Eckert called a wicked serve.
“Defensively, that’s where a lot of teams, you see them combust on themselves because if you don’t have that one player going all out, it can demotivate a team,” said Eckert. “Emi never allowed that to happen, she was always going all out. Her effort was nonstop and her teammates fed off that she was not always heavy in the offense, but as far as being a defensive ace, she was definitely the backbone for our team.”
In what could have been a rebuilding season for Key West, the efforts of Ventimiglia and Ichijo established a legacy for the Lady Conchs to take into the future, as they both hopes to also play college volleyball next season.
“We knew we were going to get knocked down, but we also knew we had to get back up after going through a little of the tribulations. They always kept fighting, never folding, and a large part of that was due to the seniors so next year, the captains have some big shoes to fill,” said Eckert. “I think what we see is that we can fight and play at that level. We’ve been talking about it all year, that we have to have that confidence, so having the experience and having those battles now under our belt, that sets us up for a long-term win. So it wasn’t what we were able to do this year, it’s about what we are able to build for the coming years and that was a lot due to our seniors.”