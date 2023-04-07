VANCE BURSA
Marathon, SOPHOMORE, 7-Mile Bridge Run
For the third time since 2018, the 7-Mile Bridge Run belongs to the Dolphins as Vance joined the list of winners from Marathon High. It took 38 editions of the race for the first high school champion, in 2018, but since then there has been a ‘Fin to break the tape three of the last five annual races.
After placing third in the 41st annual run, Vance won the 42nd in a time of 41 minutes and 1 second, to finish first by 11 seconds. He is also coming off medaling in ninth place during the FHSAA cross country state championships this season and is currently a top contender for the 800-meter, 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter runs for the FHSAA track and field season, which is just weeks away from the start of the postseason.
At 15 years old Vance is also the youngest person to ever win the 7-Mile Bridge Run, while his brothers Jakub and Tony were also Top-10 finishers.
“Vance went into it determined and he ran a good race,” said Marathon coach Jim Murphy. “He made sure he paced with everybody else but had a good idea when he was going to go. I was at the finish line, and once I saw it was him we were really excited as he has followed in some great footstep from Aiden (Child) and Johnathan (Pitchford), who both won the race. Vance’s next step is to get to states, like they both did, in track.”
Honorbale Mention
Joanna Stephens
7-Mile Briudge Run
Back in the Keys were she was a star runner for Coral Shores before a successful college career ar South Alabama, Joanna placed second overall during the 7-Mile Bridge run in 41:12.
Gavin Matheis
Plantation Key School, Wrestling
Gavin reached All-American status going 4-2 to place fifth in the 12U 88-pound class at the Reno Nevada World Championships after doing the same with a fourth-place finish at Tulsa Nationals in the 12U 84-pound class in January. He is currently ranked fourth at 84 pounds and fifth at 88 pounds; three weeks ago, Gavin also won the Florida State championship in the 14U 87-pound weight class.
Xayver Arrington
Coral Shores, weightlifting/track and field
The defending state champion is placed to repeat his title, as Xayver backed up his district 16-1A Championship with the title in the 16-1A Region Finals in the traditional and Olympic lifts of the unlimited weight class. It’s not just in the weight room Xay is excelling, as he also placed first in the shot put with a heave of 45 feet, 11.25 inches, as well as in the discus, tossing 141 feet, 7 inches.
Julian Juvier
Coral Shores, weightlifting
A week after being named the Top Lifter of the boys weightlifting District 16-1A Championships, Julian guaranteed his berth into the FHSAA 1A State Championships by winning both the traditional and Olympic lifts of the 238-pound Region 4-1A Championships.
Key West High
Baseball Team
After a sweep of the Key West Spring Break Classic, beating Berkeley Prep and John Carrol Catholic and a runner-up finish at the Premier Select, the Key West High baseball team is now be ranked No. 1 in the FHSSA Class 4A and No. 2 in MaxPreps, having won won nine of 11 including seven of eight. During the home tournament sweep, the pitching staff had a 2.14 ERA across 21 co,bined innings of work allowing 19 hits with 29 strikeouts in that span. At the plate, Anden Rady blasted a grand slam in a victory against John Carroll, while Jack Haggard improved his hit streak to eight straight games, with a team-leading .462 batting average and 17 RBI as he has a hit in 14 of the 15 games this season.
Fisher Coleman-Sayer
Marathon
Fisher was named to the for the Florida Dairy Farmers Academic All State Team as he owns a 3.84 GPA and ranks third in his senior class of 83 students and earned three varsity letters in basketball and four varsity letters in baseball and golf.