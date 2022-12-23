Kathryn Smith
Key West, senior, soccer
The Lady Conchs’ leading scorer extended her hat trick streak to three straight matches as Kathryn scored three goals against both Somerset Silver Palms during a 6-0 win, as well as versus Orangewood Christian on Friday, Dec. 19. So far this season, the senior striker has a team-high 17 goals, scoring in six of eight matches she has played, while having hat tricks in four of those contests.
Honorable Mention
Mikkel Ross
Marathon, junior, weightlifting
In a dual meet against Coral Shores, the Lady ‘Fins won 100-53, with Mikkel winning the overall lifter of the meet based on a formula that takes into account weight class and the amount lifted. In the 129-pound weight class, she lifted a total of 250 pounds.
Jason Flynn
Key West, junior, wrestling
During the Key West Invitational, Jason was unbeaten during the pool round, advancing to the finals of the 138-pound weight class where he would finish second to bring his season record to 15-2.
Abrianna Marshall
Marathon, senior, basketball
Elena Eubank
Marathon, sophomore, basketball
Aniyla Hawkins
Marathon, senior, basketball
The trio led the Lady ‘Fins to a pair of victories before the break, as Abrianna netted 14 points against Coral Shores and 16 versus Keys Gate, Elena put in 17 on the Lady ‘Canes and six more on the Knights, while Aniyla tallied eight points in the 54-38 win versus Coral Shores and seven during a 52-13 triumph at Keys Gate. “The team is finally coming around and playing as a unit,” said Marathon coach Andra Garvey. “The hard work is paying off now and showing on the court.”
Andre Otto
Key West, senior, football
After narrowing his college choice to five schools, Andre selected to sign his National Letter of Intent to play football next season at Florida State University, becoming the fifth lineman from Key West High to play at a Division-I school and third in as many seasons.
Kevon Mills
Key West, senior, basketball
Averaging three steals per game, Kevon Mills was back to his usual ways getting three more to go along with nine points in a 62-58 loss to Spanish River on Wednesday, Dec. 21, which followed a 10-point, four-steal performance on Saturday, Dec. 17, against Keys Gate.
Vicky Daley-Willy
Key West, senior, soccer
Vicky has scored a three goals in the Lady Conchs’ final two games before the winter break.
Kam Roberts
Key West, sophomore, basketball
During his first game this season, Kam was a huge help with the Conchs’ ball handling while also chipping in with 12 points during a losing effort.