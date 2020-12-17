The holiday break has come early for some Monroe County student-athletes, while some others still have had the chance to play before Christmas and New Year’s.
As has been the case this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, local sports schedules are ever-changing this season, sometimes on a daily basis.
At Key West, although the boys and girls basketball squads played Monday night, the remainder of the teams’ game for the week and into the holiday break have been canceled, the school’s Physical Educational teacher, Judd Wise, said Wednesday morning on U.S. 1 Radio.
The Conchs’ girls varsity soccer team, however, will play Thursday at Coral Shores and on Friday at Homestead. The school’s girls weightlifting virtual meet was on schedule to be held Wednesday, according to Conchs Athletic Director Sarah Eckert.
Wise said the remainder of the school’s sports have been pretty much canceled, including Thursday’s boys soccer match at Coral Shores, Friday’s girls basketball game at Piper, and upcoming boys and girls basketball matches through Dec. 26.
Wise said the cancellations are tough on the students and the coaches, but added Broward County put out a notice saying their high schools sports teams woud not be playing again until January. “So, a lot of our games have been cancelled for the rest of the week,” Wise said.
However, Key West will be hosting a wrestling tournament on Saturday. The eight schools scheduled to participate are Key West, South Dade, Mater Lakes Academy, Coral Shores, Palmetto Ridge, Belen Jesuit, Westminster Christian and Imagine School, according to Key West wrestling coach Chaz Jimenez.
“I’m not sure if they are going to allow fans or not,” said Wise.
At Marathon, Athletic Director Lance Martin has also been dealing with fluid high school sports landscape this season.
“The schedule changes about every hour. We have a boys soccer game [Wednesday] at 3:30 p.m. and girls soccer at home on Friday at 2:30 p.m.,” Martin said. The Dolphins hosted St. Brendan in a boys soccer match on Wednesday, but Thursday’s boys basketball game against Coral Shores has been canceled.
Coral Shores canceled most of its sports matches, including the aforementioned boys basketball game against Marathon, as well as the Lady ‘Canes participating at the Hoop Fest Winter Haven, which had been scheduled to start Friday. The boys soccer game at home against Key West has been canceled, but Coral Shores girls soccer coach Cathy Gwilliam confirmed her team’s home game Thurdsay against Key West.
Last Friday, the Coral Shores boys basketball team did manage to go on the road and play against IMater, losing a close game, 65-55.
“Overall, this was easily our best and most compete game,” said coach Jarrod Mandozzi, “Now the key for us is to stay in shape and hopefully tighten things up over the break.”