KW District 16-1A Duals

The Key West High wrestling team celebrates after winning the District 16-1A Duals on Thursday, Jan. 5, in Miami

 Photo provided

Key West High Wrestling team

In a string of three days, the Key West High matsmen won the District 16-4A Duals, and then followed with a second-place finish at the Somerset Scuffle, while the Lady Conchs had a pair of third-place finishers at the Lady Bear Invitational. Starting on Thursday, Jan. 5, Key West dominated the competition to claim first in the District 16-1A Duals — which, in turn, resulted in Key West being given the right to host the Region 4-1A Duals on Thursday, Jan. 12 — then on Saturday, Jan. 7, the Conchs claimed the tournament runner-up title at the 12th annual Somerset Scuffle, during which 14 Key West wrestlers placed.