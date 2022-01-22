Simply due to a sheer lack of members, The College of the Florida Keys swim team was bested by Ave Maria during the home-season debut on Saturday, Jan. 15, but it was not without several top performances by the Tugas, which once again are competing in the National Junior College Athletic Association.
With just five suited up for the CFK men’s and women’s teams, and 20 for Ave Maria, the Tugas did not have a real opportunity to claim the team title, taking on the Division-III Gyrenes, but team captain Ericka Augst dominated in the 200-yard individual medley as well as the 100-yard breaststroke events — not only winning the races, but also setting personal best times and establishing school records. Graham Murza did the same, touching the wall in first of the 100-yard breaststroke to set a school mark, while also coming in second in the 100-yard butterfly and 200-yard freestyle, with a personal best time. Miranda College also reached a personal best time in the 500-yard freestyle, while Jonathan Schumacher achieved personal best times in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle events.
CFK will next compete at the Stanton Craigie Memorial Swim Invite from Feb. 4-6 in Fort Pierce, all in preparation for the NJCAA Swimming and Diving Championships, which takes place March 2-5 in Fort Pierce. Earlier this month, during a virtual meet with the University of Missouri-St. Louis, Augst and Murza met the time qualifications to compete in the National Championships.