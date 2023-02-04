Marathon girls weightlifting title

The Marathon High girls weightlifting team celebrates with the District 16-1A trophy.

 Photo provided

Since girls weightlifting became a sanctioned sport in Monroe County less than a decade ago, the teams from the Florida Keys have dominated the District 16-1A Championship. This season was no different, as once again the chase for the title was between the Coral Shores and Marathon High squads.

The Lady ‘Canes would have 16 lifters advance in 27 events, but the Lady ‘Fins qualified 28 Region 4-1A berths by 14 lifters to claim back the championship, while Key West had 14 ladies garner 21 events berths for a third place finish in the District 16-2A Championships.

