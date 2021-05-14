The journey through the Key West High baseball program for soon-to-be graduate Nate Barroso has not always been one of a statistic leader, in fact, his freshman and sophomore seasons were, admittedly so, rather lackluster.
But that did not deter Barroso, as he continued to work as hard as anyone, through the summer and fall, and competed when given the opportunity, even if the result remained less than impressive to that point of his career.
During his junior campaign, Barroso was given the option of getting a lot of playing time with the junior varsity or staying with the varsity and not likely playing a whole lot.
“Nathan put his pride in his back pocket and elected to play with the JV,” said Key West Winter Baseball League President Jack Niles. “It was important to him to play regardless of where. As long as he had a Conch uniform on he would be grateful.”
Fast forward to 2021, now a senior, Barroso still had to fight for a shot to play but, as always, he would make the most of his opportunities and earned a starting position.
In the last game he would ever play in the Key West crimson and grey, at The Rex, Barroso would go 2-for-2, driving in two runs as the starting centerfielder for his beloved Conchs.
“I would like to thank my parents, family and friends for all their support and coach Ralphie (Henriquez) for believing in me when not many did,” said Barroso.
Barroso finished his senior campaign as the second leading hitter for the Conchs with a .326 batting average, tied for third in RBI with 12, was named to the All-District team and also garnered the Jonathan Wells award, which is presented by the Key West Winter Baseball League when a Conch baseball senior exemplifies the spirit of perseverance, commitment, dedication and community.
“On behalf of our Board of Directors we are proud to present this year’s award to Nathan Barroso,” said Niles. “Every Conch baseball fan should know how dedicated Nathan is to Conch baseball and his teammates.”