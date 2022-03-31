Eighty-five pitches were all Key West High starting pitcher Andris “Lucky” Barroso needed to toss seven complete innings on Tuesday, March 29, striking out 10 and walking just two, but in the fifth inning was when he realized the other stat missing off the board for the Academy of the Lakes baseball teams, which was hits. The Conchs’ 6-foot-5 junior right-hander was perfect to that point, as only five of the first 15 Wildcats even made contact and only one of those left the infield on a lazy fly out to center.
“I told everyone to be quiet, focus on the game, and let me do my thing,” Barroso said about the conversation amongst his teammates in the dugout during the bottom of the fifth inning.
A backhanded grab by Preston Herce on a hard-hit ground ball down the third baseline preserved the no-hit bid, and despite surrounding a walk in the sixth, which would be doubled off first, Barroso faced just one batter beyond the minimum during a 7-0 victory at Rex Weech Field.
“It feels good to finally have a no-hitter under my belt after three years of pitching on varsity,” said Barroso. “I was just locating, just as simple as that.”
It was actually the second no-hitter Barroso has been a part of this season for the Conchs, combining in the preseason opener with Jacob Burnham to keep Taravella without a base knock, but on Tuesday, Barroso struck out nine of the first 12 batters he faced, including sitting down the side in order via the K in the second inning, by which point Key West was already in front by a run that crossed home on a wild pitch.
“My coach even said in the bullpen that everything was perfect and when I came in he said I just looked in sync,” said Barroso, who helped coach Ralph Henriquez claim his 350th victory as the Conchs’ skipper bringing him to more than 500 career wins between high school and professional baseball.
The Conchs added two more runs in the third, the first coming on an inside-the-park home run by Herce on a line drive that rattled around the right-center field corner and an RBI double by Wyatt Kuhn. It was Herce who produced another run in the fifth when he tripled to nearly the same exact spot and then come home on a wild pitch. With Barroso still dealing, Key West added three unneeded insurance runs without even collecting a hit, as two walks, two hit batters and two Wildcat fielding errors put Key West in front by the eventual final score.
A pop out to Kai Smith at short, a routine ground out to third for Herce, who was 3-for-3 with an RBI and, fittingly, a short chopper back to the mound for Barroso to toss to first for the final out finished off the visiting squad without a hit.
“It still feels like a normal win, because I was just out there doing the best I could,” said Barroso.
The seven shutout innings lowered Barroso’s ERA to 0.84 on the season, a team-best, as well as now having 32 strikeouts in 33.1 innings of work, with Tuesday’s win being Key West’s first complete game of the season. Herce also has a Conch-high .543 batting average as well as 15 RBI, two home runs, five doubles, three triples, eight stolen bases and a .644 on-base percentage, which are all also best on the team.
After losing twice during the three-day home Spring Break tournament, which doubled the Conchs loss total, Key West had 13 games remaining on the schedule with Tuesday’s win being the first in that lineup of teams. Barroso expressed that his no-hitter was just the first of what the Conchs are hoping is a perfect stretch run, with a home-and-away series against Monroe County rival Coral Shores set to start on Thursday, March 31, at Founders Park in Islamorada at 6:30 p.m. before playing on Friday, April 1, at Rex Weech Field at 7:30 p.m.
“We needed this win to help motivate us for the rest of the season,” said Barros. “We restarted and we want to see how good we can do in these final 12 games and do it without losing.”