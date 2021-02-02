In the final seconds, IMater hit four of their final six free throws in dramatic fashion to win against the Coral Shores boys basketball team, 60-56, at home on Friday.
Hurricanes coach Jarrod Mandozzi called it a wild game, as the Knights hit a free throw to give them a 58-56 lead with less than 20 seconds left in the game.
“IMater is easily the best team we’ve faced this year,” Mandozzi said.
IMater played the toughest pressure defense Coral Shores had seen all season, according to the coach, and as a result, Issac Holmes got in foul trouble early with two quickly in the first quarter.
Mandozzi expressed disappointment because the objective had been to not get into foul trouble with Holmes, but it was unavoidable because, as the coach said, “It is impossible to simulate that speed and intensity,” the Hurricanes faced.
This prompted Coral Shores to turn to its bench early to keep Holmes from picking up his third foul, as well as preventing the rest of the starters from getting into foul trouble. This gave opportunities to George Alvarez, Eddy Espinosa, Issac Rivera, Nick Rodriguez, and Rualt Maska to pick up some quality minutes, and they responded by limiting IMater to a 21-12 lead at the end of the first quarter. Rivera and Alvarez scored five of the team’s first 12 points.
Coral Shores was able to match IMater 19-19 in the second quarter, and a big part of that was Jonathan Bradman going off for 15 of his points.
“I had told [Bradman] we would need some heroics if we were going to keep ourselves it in without Holmes,” said the Hurricanes coach. “Bradman, in his typical fashion, said, ‘I got you coach’ and proceeded to go off. His midrange was great and he got to the basket. The best thing about it for me was I have been pushing him to be a little less selective and more aggressive.”
Mandozzi stated he was thrilled that the deficit was only in the single digits at the half, because there was a lot that went wrong — and he was confident they could fix it.
Coral Shores came out in the third quarter and continued playing tough defense and Mario Menendez was able to get back on track as well, according to Mandozzi. He said IMater did not have an answer for Holmes on the inside, either. At the end of the third, IMater’s lead was cut to five, 46-41.
“We had slowed their two best players down in the second half, our offense was clicking and Bradman and Holmes were really giving them fits,” stated Mandozzi.
Bradman finished the night with 29 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Holmes followed suit by posting a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds.
Mandozzi pointed out three other notable performances as well: Gio Torres finished with six points, five rebounds, and three steals in the game; Angel Gutierrez had five points with eight rebounds; and Menendez posted eight assists and had five steals.
“We kept feeding Holmes in the fourth and Torres was getting to the basket. Unfortunately, there was the craziness at the end,” said Mandozzi.
Bradman took a shot and, when that did not fall, both teams fought for the rebound, according to Mandozzi. That is when things got physical between an IMater player and Holmes in the heat of the moment.
The officials did a good job getting the situation under control, according to Mandozzi, but the flare-up resulted in the officials issuing double technical, which also gave the ball back to IMater in the final seconds.
“Other than the drama and the disappointment to lose a very winnable game, I was very pleased with the way we played,” said Mandozzi.