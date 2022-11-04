Simply put by Key West High senior running back James Reynolds, “this is the biggest game of my entire career,” as on Friday, Nov. 4, the Conchs will be celebrating not only Homecoming at halftime but also Senior Night before the 7 p.m. kickoff against Bishop Verot at the KWHS Back Yard in a contest that will determine the inaugural District 16-2A champion as well as potentially, with a victory, boosting Key West to an FHSAA regional home playoff game.
“It doesn’t get much bigger than this,” said Key West coach Johnny Hughes. “We work hard in July and August to make sure we have an important game in November, and it doesn’t get more important than this.”
All the extracurricular activities don’t matter to Conchs senior linebacker Jacob Lavallee, who did admit knowing this could be for a district championship heightens the sense of excitement throughout the team.
“We know it’s going to be a tough one, but we are going to do everything to get that win, knowing we could win districts and Key West hasn’t done that in a lot of years, so that would be great,” said Lavallee. “The stands are going to be crowded and everyone is excited about this. All we have to do is win, that’s what I’m focused on now.”
In fact, not only could it be the Conchs’ first district championship this century, dating back to 1998, but it would also be the first postseason berth for the Key West senior class.
“You have to realize this week is Spirit Week, but you can’t be distracted by the outside noise, and have the same goal as every week,” said Reynolds. “If we do that, we will be able to accomplish a lot of things, especially win. I’ve been preaching to everybody, that this game will be a war and you have to fight for your brothers. If you see your brother down, you have to pick them up and get them back in the game.”
Reynolds has not forgotten how last season ended, needing a win to get into the FHSAA postseason but losing in the season finale to Dade Christian, yet furthered this year they need to look past the fact they are going against the No. 1-ranked team in the region and seventh overall in Class 2S — even throw aside the scores against their other distinct foes as Verot defeated Estero 57-10 last week and Gateway 67-0, while Key West lost to Estero 42-37 and topped Gateway 27-3 — and just go play their best game of the 2022 campaign.
“We didn’t perform as well as we could have against Estero, and when we play with no mistakes, we can win this football game,” said Reynolds.
While they may be the underdogs entering the game, Hughes is confident in the Conchs’ ability to play with and beat the Vikings, but most importantly, “we just can’t beat ourselves because we can’t beat both of us and that’s been our thing all year,” explained the coach.
“We are not that team that can score from 80 yards out, we are going to grind it out, and we are not a young team anymore, they have a season under their belt, so they can’t make those freshman mistakes anymore,” said Hughes. “They have to put in all in action. That’s really it, limit their big plays and don’t have any drive-killing mistakes for us.
“I’m pretty sure they have already ordered the trophy and are pretty confident,” the Conchs coach added about Bishop Verot’s mentality entering the game. “They are a great offense and are averaging 42 points a game, they are an elite offensive team, play mistake-free football and hard physical football, but I think have that in us to do. We still haven’t seen our best game this year and we are hoping this is it.”
Key West entered the game ranked sixth in the region with the top eight teams garnering a playoff berth, which will not be reseeded this season meaning district champions are not guaranteed a home game, so while a victory against Verot would leave the teams as co-champions, it could be enough to have both teams hosting next week.
“There have been some crazy things that have happened to us before, I was ready to host a playoff game one year and we ended up on the road and the next year we get kicked out when I thought, for sure, we were in, so we won’t know anything until it’s posted,” said Hughes. “I just hope they grasp the importance and magnitude of the game, I know the seniors do, but we have freshmen and sophomores who are key parts of this team, so they have to be ready for the moment and not let all the distractions get to them.”
Initially, Key West was scheduled to play Bishop Verot in October, but Hurricane Ian delayed that game, and last week’s Senior Night was pushed back after the Conchs instead traveled 90 miles north to play Coral Shores, moving everything to one big night of events, and in order to be successful ...