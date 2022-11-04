Simply put by Key West High senior running back James Reynolds, “this is the biggest game of my entire career,” as on Friday, Nov. 4, the Conchs will be celebrating not only Homecoming at halftime but also Senior Night before the 7 p.m. kickoff against Bishop Verot at the KWHS Back Yard in a contest that will determine the inaugural District 16-2A champion as well as potentially, with a victory, boosting Key West to an FHSAA regional home playoff game.

“It doesn’t get much bigger than this,” said Key West coach Johnny Hughes. “We work hard in July and August to make sure we have an important game in November, and it doesn’t get more important than this.”

