It was a nonstop summer for the Biondolettis as Joe, who is the head coach of the Coral Shores High wrestling team, made the trek to nine different states, including three different trips to Orlando and one to Jacksonville, for his son and Hurricanes rising senior Vince, who was looking to improve his wrestling ability.
The trips would take them to Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, West Virginia, Ohio, Oklahoma, all finishing in North Dakota for the Fargo Nationals, where for the second time in his career Vince would be named an All-American.
“There are hundreds of state champions at nationals but there’s only eight All Americans for each weight class in the county,” said the elder Biondoletti. “There were 49 states represented out there, and almost all of them were state champions, and they were getting knocked off in the first two rounds, so to be able to become an All-American is a real honor.”
In order to reach the Fargo National, Vince first had to qualify for the Florida High School Athletic Association State Finals — which he did in the 106-pound weight class, to advance him to the South East Regional Tournament in Jacksonville.
To move on from the region, a Top 4 place was needed, which Biondoletti made sure to secure by reaching the finals of the 100-pound weight class. The soon-to-be senior finished second in the tournament, which was still good enough for a berth for nationals.
“It was a best two-out-of-three match and Vince was in the lead on every one of the matches until the final seconds, and he ended up only winning one,” said his coach of the regional tournament championship.
Still, the runner-up status not only garnered a berth in the Fargo Nationals for Biondoletti, but also a place on the Florida National team, which began to send him across the country to train — first in Ohio, then in Orlando.
“He literally had just one day in between before going to Orlando,” said Biondoletti.
That was all in preparation for the Fargo Nationals, and for Biondoletti, it was a chance to redeem himself as the last time he was in the North Dakota-based tournament he lost in the round to place as an All-American.
“It’s basically a seven-day tournament in Fargo, it’s brutal,” said Joe Biondoletti, noting his son’s first All-American status came at an Iowa tournament using folkstyle technique in 2019.
The 2021 Fargo Nationals did not begin the way the Biondolettis had hoped, as Vince opened the freestyle bracket against the defending national champion.
“He was actually one of the few guys to score any points off him the entire tournament,” said Joe Biondoletti.
Despite the loss, Biondoletti fought his way through the consolation bracket to the blood round, which was the match to place as an All-American.
In front by seven in the match, the Hurricane rising senior, who was in his fifth match of the day and second in a half hour, simply ran out of gas, according to his father, and suffered the loss.
Following the heartbreaking day, the elder Biondoletti stated he would have understood if his son did not want to continue on and declined to enter the Greco Roman bracket.
“To come out and wrestle hard the very next day, after you were so close, is really hard to do,” said Biondoletti. “He was literally 30 seconds away from being a double All-American, but it wasn’t meant to be.”
Vince found a way to overcome, according to his father, as two-time national qualifier won his first two matches, by a combined 14-0, to reach the quarterfinals.
A loss to a California contender placed Biondoletti in the battle-back bracket, where he would win twice more, including claiming a 22-18 victory against an opponent from Oregon, to reach the consolation semifinals and guarantee his All-American title.
He would lose there but still garnered a berth in the fifth-place match. He would trail a majority of the fifth-place match, but a five-point throw and pin in the final seconds resulted in a 14-8 decision for the win.
After the nationals were canceled in 2020, Joe noted claiming All-American status this summer was extra important to Vince, who now has a chance next summer to go non-stop again across the country in hopes of becoming a three-time All-American in three different disciplines.
“Hopefully he wants to come back and train next year,” said Joe Biondoletti. “He was so close this year that I think it will.”