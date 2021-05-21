“Winning a national championship has been my dream since I started wrestling at 7 years old,” according to Coral Shores rising-senior Vincent Biondoletti.
The two-time state qualifier for the Hurricanes took one step closer to claiming that dream when he captured the Florida USA Junior Freestyle and the Florida USA Greco-Roman state championship on May 15-16. With the wins, Biondoletti will advance to the Southeastern Regionals, which includes nine states, this weekend, May 22-23, in Jacksonville.
The championships also guarantee him an opportunity to represent Florida in the National Tournament, which will be held in July in Fargo, North Dakota ,as well as the for the Florida National Team Duels, which will take place in Tulsa, Oklahoma in June.
“It’s going to be a busy summer; looks like I’m going to be traveling a lot,” said Biondoletti. “I’m just grateful for the opportunity. I had hoped to be doing the same thing last year, but everything got put on hold with COVID.”
By chasing the dream of becoming a national champion, he is continuing the Biondoletti family wrestling legacy as his father, Joe Biondoletti, was a FHSAA state champion at 118 pounds in 1986 before accepting a scholarship to wrestle at Purdue University.
“Vince has been training real hard; he’s been traveling to Homestead several times each week,” said the elder Biondoletti. “He’s been working out with the ‘Gladiators’ which is the South Dade High School wrestling club. That group is pretty amazing. Keep in mind that South Dade has won 20 consecutive state championships in FHSAA wrestling.”