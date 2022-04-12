Hits were hard to come by for the Key West High baseball team during a two-game set against West Broward on Friday, April 8, and Saturday, April 9, as the Bobcats held the Conchs to just five runs en route to the sweep at Rex Weech Field.
In fact, Key West only had the lead for an inning and a half during the entire series and that came early in Game 2 after the Conchs were no-hit in Game 1.
Starting pitching Andris “Lucky” Barroso was the tough-luck loser for Key West as the junior tossed a complete game, allowing one earned run on three hits and three walks while striking out three, but Key West produced only five base runners, on four walks and an error, during the 2-0 loss.
Every Conch in the lineup struck out at least one time during the Game 1 loss, for a total of 15, with 13 of those strikeouts from starter Jordan Wachs, who went the first six innings and was pulled after eclipsing the pitch count.
Key West once again struggled to find a groove at the plate in the second game, as in only one at-bat did they come up with more than one hit, leaving seven runners stranded on base.
Barroso did come up clutch in his first trip to the plate on Saturday, tripling home two runs to give the Conchs their first only lead of the series in the bottom of the second, which was short-lived as the Bobcats scored eight runs in the top of the fourth.
Key West attempted to cut into the lead, but Noah Burnham, who had a single in the game, was tagged out trying to score on the third. The Conchs did get runs on a sacrifice fly by Barroso sending home Kai Smith, who had reached on a doubled, in the fourth and Burnham did touch home in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Trevor Zuelch after the freshman catcher walked and advanced to third on one of two singles by Preston Herce.
That made it a five-run difference, which was as close as the Conchs would come, as the Bobcats added an insurance run in the seventh and sat the side down in order to complete the sweep, 10-4.
It was the first time Key West had lost since the Spring Break Tournament and only the second time this season the Conchs have been swept in a two-game series a the Rex.
After struggling against the Bobcats’ pitching staff, with the Conchs striking out a total of 26 times in the two games, Key West will have to quickly find its timing at the plate as Marathon comes to town on Tuesday, April 12, to renew the Monroe County rivalry.
While Key West has lost back-to-back games, Marathon is coming off an emotional home-and-away sweep of conference rival Palmer Trinity. The first pitch will be at 7:30 p.m. at Rex Weech Field.