After three years of excelling with the Coral Shores High varsity boys basketball team, Jonathan Bradman has received the opportunity to continue his career with Dean College in Franklin, Massachusetts.
“I’ve been working for this roster spot my whole life” said Bradman. “I can’t wait to see what God has in store for me in the future. I’m really excited about getting started on the next chapter of my life.”
Dean College is a private college of roughly 1,300 students, but its basketball program is considered a perineal power in the Division-III Great Northeast Athletic Conference.
“We are ecstatic to add a player of Jonathan’s caliber to our recruiting class,” said Bulldogs coach Joe Cabral. “Jonathan is a long wing player who excels in transition, has the ability to pull up off the dribble and stretch the defense from deep. With a commitment to the weight room and his skill development, I’m confident he will develop into a major player for us here at Dean over the next four years.”
Hurricanes coach Jarrod Mandozzi, who formerly coached in the GNA Conference, added, “I think it’s a great match as Dean is perfect for Jonathan and I think Jonathan is perfect for Dean.”
“First of all, it’s a great community and a family atmosphere up there,” said Mandozzi. “They will love Jonathan and Jonathan will love the school and the coaching staff; they have outstanding staff that will help continue Jonathan’s development as a player, student, and person. They’ve built a great program with a culture that Jonathan will fit right in with. And in Jonathan, Dean is getting a great kid first of all, who on the court can get to the basket with either hand and finish; he handles the ball well, has a strong mid-range game and can shoot it from anywhere on the court. I can’t wait to see what he does once he gets up there and gets acclimated to the college game.”
Bradman’s athletic grants and institutional scholarships equate to a full-scholarship or a little more than $60,000 annually.
“I am so grateful to my parents for all they’ve done for me and to Coach (Jarrod) Mandozzi for the time and dedication he has given to developing me as a person and a basketball player,” said Bradman.
His grandfather, Sol Bradman, who is also his legal guardian, credited Mandozzi for his “amazing commitment and mentoring of Jonathan.”
“As long as Jonathan was willing to put the work, Coach Mandozzi was willing to help him,” said the elder Bradman. “If Jonathan was not home, I could count on him being at the gym or the park working on his game. I think we are all looking forward to seeing him succeed at Dean.”
To date, with still a handful of games remaining in his senior season, Bradman has averaged 19.3 points, 4.4 assists, 5.9 rebounds, 3.8 steals per game as well as 56.5 field-goal percentage and 34.8 3-point field goal percentage in his three years with the Hurricanes varsity program.
“I can’t think of an athlete we’ve had who has been more committed to his sport,” said Coral Shores athletic director Rich Russell. “His work ethic and dedication to basketball truly provides a great model for all our student-athletes. Most folks don’t understand how rare these kind of scholarship packages are, but Jonathan has earned every penny. I also can’t say enough about Coach Mandozzi’s work with Jonathan and our entire basketball program. We are so blessed to have him heading things up.”