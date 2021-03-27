Consistency in his approach, his preparation, his work ethic in everything he did, as Coral Shores coach Jarrod Mandozzi likes to call attention to and will likely continue to use senior Jonathan Bradman as an example for the younger players about what dedication can do to improve your skills.
“I like to point out he didn’t have a left hand three years ago, that’s something he has worked on and progressively gotten better at every single year,” said Mandozzi. “His confidence has also gotten better every single year and now we have a kid who, in very few games, if any, he didn’t deliver the way we needed him to this season.”
That is a far way off from the freshman who was still playing for Island Christian School to now being The Citizen’s All-Monroe County Player of the Year as an outgoing senior.
“He has worked hard to eliminate holes in his game and it showed this year,” said Mandozzi, who coached Bradman in his eighth-grade year, before taking the Coral Shores job the next season and then again coaching him the past three campaigns. “In addition to the scoring, where he led us with 18.6 points per game shooting over 50% from the field, he was second on our team in assists with four a game, second in steals with 2.7 a game, third in rebounding with 5.5. Even his offensive game was really well-rounded where he scored his points from all three levels.”
That is a complete transition from the player who came to the Hurricanes as a sophomore and had a pass-first mentality but was still immediately forced into the starting role as the entire backcourt from the previous season had graduated.
“You could see then he was in the lead to be one of those new guards,” said Mandozzi, noting Bradman sprained his ankle during tryouts that season but still was back in the starting lineup as soon as he was cleared. “Jonathan did a good job stepping up that sophomore year.”
By his junior campaign, Bradman was garnering team MVP honors, while moving from the point to more of a wing position where he was able to score with more regularity.
“He really started to take off and become more comfortable when we moved him off the ball and not have him worry about running the whole team,” said Mandozzi.
And he would step up during the biggest of games, including scoring 19 the first time he played against Key West as a sophomore and 23 in his junior-campaign finale against Marathon, including bucketing the final seven points of the game to hold off the Dolphins.
“He can be a bit of an aloof kid, but that served him well at times as he was always the one kid the moment was never too big for,” said Mandozzi. “He’s very comfortable in those moments, almost to a point where I wasn’t even sure he always understood each play we drew up but was just one of those players you feel like the game almost slows down for in those big moments.”
The coach’s one complaint about Bradman: “He didn’t shot enough at times.”
“He had another well-rounded season for us,” said Mandozzi. “He’s not a one-dimensional player, by any stretch, he can shoot from the outside or dribble past for the shot, but his shot selection, at times, for him being the level of player he was for us, was almost too good. I would tell him all the time, ‘You are shooting 53% from the field and 37% from 3-point land, I can live with 48% from the field if it means you taking an extra seven shots a game.’”
In fact, Mandozzi expressed that Bradman’s game had improved so much he was just as proficient shooting with his left hand, maybe even more, than with his natural right hand.
“He worked on his left hand, he works on his range, and that was one of the things the schools who recruited him really loved,” said Mandozzi. “As much as he practiced going to his left, it was almost as he concentrated more going left.”
All that hard work drew the attention of numerous colleges looking to recruit Bradman; eventually, he decided to attend Dean College, which Mandozzi said he believes will be a good fit for his team MVP.
“I think his type of shot selection will serve him well,” said Mandozzi. “He has a long wingspan, and shoots from the outside pretty well, which really give him a lot of opportunities for midrange game.”
According to the coach, it was Bradman’s consistent dedication to working hard, which is oftentimes difficult to pull out of high school players, that made him the captain he was this season for the Hurricanes and should suit him well going into college.
“He did a tremendous job this year because they knew the main focus was they had to stop No. 2,” said Mandozzi. “He was our leading scorer, but he really is such a well-rounded player who impacted the game in a number of ways for us, both offensively and defensively, that at the end of the day his good shot selection will carry over and help him a lot as he moves on to play in college next season.”