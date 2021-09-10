On the scoreboard, the Horace O’Bryant middle school football team won its season opener, 14-6, on Wednesday evening at True North Classic, but according to coach Dave Van Loon, the Buccaneers “still have a lot of work to do.”
“It’s a brand new team, most of them are new to football, we probably have 75% of the team who have never played before, and we have a lot of things to correct and fix to be successful this year,” said Van Loon. “We had some good parts but also some much-needed improvement parts.”
Without a season last year, the now eighth-grade Buccaneers have not stepped onto a gridiron as middle schoolers, leaving Van Loon and his staff with a very steep learning curve to overcome.
“On top of them having a few years off, we are also dealing with a lot of kids who are brand new to football, so I think it was an eye-opener for some of the kids [Wednesday],” said Van Loon. “We will work to correct it, and we have no choice but to get better at this point.”
The coach added, taking on the True North Titans, which is in its inaugural season, was a good start-up game for the inexperienced Horace O’Bryant squad.
“I don’t necessarily care if it was a good team to start with because next week we play Gulliver [Prep], which is far more established,” said Van Loon, whose team will be back on the field Wednesday at 4 p.m. “True North still came to play yesterday and they wanted to take it to us, and part of the game they did.”
In fact, following a scoreless first quarter, it was the Titans who reached paydirt first for a 6-0 advantage, but before the half ended Zentavias Carey rattled off a 42-yard touchdown run to make it even at the break.
The Buccaneers took the lead on a 58-yard touchdown run by Jeff DeJean, which they did not relinquish following the two-point conversion.
“Our backfield did pretty well,” said Van Loon. “We were able to move the ball into the open field with our speed, but we do have to work on ball security because we probably put the ball on the ground seven or eight times [Wednesday], which is unacceptable.”
Horace O’Bryant had a potential third score on a wide-open, 35-yard run negated when the ball was fumbled at the goal line — the type of mistakes the coach is looking to work on before taking the field again against Gulliver Prep.
“We just made bad mistakes, all around, so the score should have been better on our end, but we still got out of there with a win, so I guess we have to be happy about that part of it,” said Van Loon. “I’m hoping it opens the eyes of the kids and makes them want to polish some things up because if we play like that the rest of the year, it could be a long year. We just can’t make the mistakes we did, like putting the ball on the ground and playing with a lack of effort, unfortunately.”