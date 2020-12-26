Like almost any other business entity in the world today, the athletic department at the Horace O’Bryant School has had a difficult time generating revenue for its operations. Earlier this month, however, two locals stepped up with donations that will go a long way toward closing any financial gaps the middle school program is facing.
McKendry Builders Chief Executive Officer Tim Root and Key West Luxury Real Estate Broker Darrin Smith have supported the program for several years through the HOB banner program and have often stepped up when called upon. This year they both have agreed at a very early stage to support next season’s football program by agreeing to sponsor, not only their banner in the gym, but one of the Buccaneer home football games as well.
“I think I can speak for AD’s all over this county when I day that the pressure has been quite overwhelming,” said Bucs athletic director John Grimesey. “When two friends and community members support us like this, it makes it all worth it. We need these people, or we can’t do our jobs.”
The 2020 football season was canceled completely for HOB, who would have entered the season as defending champions of the highly competitive Tri-County League which combines Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe County middle school teams.
Grimesey is hoping that a robust spring program under head coach Dave Van Loon may lead to an excited student body and a team dedicated to defending that league championship.
“What I really want is a full gym of kids to cheer us on as we raise our championship banner,” said Grimesey. “The banner has been sitting in my closet since last April waiting until we can all get together to celebrate.”
Anyone interested in sponsoring a game for next season or hanging a banner in the Buccaneer gym can contact Grimesey at john.grimesey@keysschools.com.