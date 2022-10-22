The outcome seemed grim for the Horace O’Bryant football team trailing by eight points to Somerset Pembroke Pines with time expiring on Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Key West High Back Yard. The Bucs had cut the lead to two points on a Jayvion King third-quarter touchdown run, but with both defensives giving little room to work, the score remained that way until there was less than a minute to play when the Panthers went in for a second score and 14-8 advantage.

The touchdown by Somerset actually came with eight seconds remaining on the clock, piggybacking off a 55-yard punt by the Panthers and interception of HOB backup quarterback Nelson Ong, to put Pembroke Pines in the scoring advantage. The 2-point conversion attempt by SPP would be stuffed by HOB, which proved to be critical in the outcome of the game as on the ensuing kickoff, DeMarcus DeRoche returned the ball 63 yards to once again make it a two-point difference with two seconds to play.