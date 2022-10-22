The outcome seemed grim for the Horace O’Bryant football team trailing by eight points to Somerset Pembroke Pines with time expiring on Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Key West High Back Yard. The Bucs had cut the lead to two points on a Jayvion King third-quarter touchdown run, but with both defensives giving little room to work, the score remained that way until there was less than a minute to play when the Panthers went in for a second score and 14-8 advantage.
The touchdown by Somerset actually came with eight seconds remaining on the clock, piggybacking off a 55-yard punt by the Panthers and interception of HOB backup quarterback Nelson Ong, to put Pembroke Pines in the scoring advantage. The 2-point conversion attempt by SPP would be stuffed by HOB, which proved to be critical in the outcome of the game as on the ensuing kickoff, DeMarcus DeRoche returned the ball 63 yards to once again make it a two-point difference with two seconds to play.
In order to force overtime, the Buccaneers had to make the 2-point conversion, which at first seemed to come up short, but a second-effort push by King nudged him across the goal line to make it a 14-14 tie at the end of regulation.
In overtime, Ong connected with Desi Perez for a touchdown pass and with the 2-point conversion it was 22-14, but the Panthers too were able to score and send it to a second extra period. HOB defensive back Reef Guyet gave his team an opportunity to win in the second extra set of downs with an interception, but the Bucs were unable to score, coming two yards short of the end zone on their fourth-down play, meaning a third overtime period would be contested.
The Panthers were successful and the Buccaneers were not to bring the game to a heart-breaking close for HOB with a 28-22 loss. Horace O’Bryant closes out its season on Thursday, Oct. 27, with a 4 p.m. game against Gulliver Prep at the Key West High Back Yard.